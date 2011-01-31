J. Lo Glows On American Idol, Get Her Dewy Look

As American Idol’s newest judge, people have been buzzing more about Jennifer Lopez‘s flawless, glowing skin than they have about her stellar judging skills. And with good reason, because no matter where she goes, J. Lo is just one of those celebs that always seems like she’s had a full eight hours of sleep. You can’t help but ask yourself, how can I get that dewy, glowy look? Well, celebrity makeup and brow expert Robert Bolanos has some tricks for getting you that J. Lo glow. Click through to find out what you’ll need.

1 of 8 Invest in a great moisturizer. No matter what makeup you apply, you need to start with a good foundation for great skin. The more hydrated the skin is, the better the makeup will apply.

Cetaphil Moisturizer, $9, at drugstores After moisturizer, look for a primer. I am a fan of Laura Mercier, Smashbox and NARS. These formulas are great for many skin types and can address specific issues such as redness.

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer, $32, at Sephora Apply a drop of NARS illuminator in Orgasm with your foundation and softly press it all over the skin. It can also be pressed over mineral makeup. This is a great must-have product that works on all skin types.

NARS Illuminator in "Orgasm," $29, at Sephora For the eyes, use a beautiful wash of loose shimmer to add glow without glitter. Stila makes a great shadow in Grace and Bobbi Brown has some shimmer shadows as well.

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Beach, $38, at BobbiBrownCosmetics Mascara finishes off the look  choose a formula that is defining to make eyes look clean and defined.

Maybelline Define-A-Lash Lengthening Mascara, $6, at Maybelline.com and drugstores For blush, opt for a matte bronze, ever so softly on the cheekbones. Remember, you have already used a glowy product in the foundation so you dont want to overdo it with a shimmery blush/bronzer.

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Soft Matte Bronzer, $30, at Macy's Lips should be moisturized first with a lip balm then filled in with a natural lip liner without defining the outer lines of the lips. Then apply a sleek and shining lip gloss in a soft, bitten-lip color.

Smashbox Limitless Long Wear Lip Gloss with SPF 15, $21, at Smashbox.com














