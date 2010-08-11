Hyaluronic Acid Is Beauty’s Latest Buzzword

Acid on your face. Its a concept that makes a lot of people understandably squeamish. But the acid you were experimenting with in your junior high chemistry class shares little in common with the grown-up varieties gracing the ingredient lists of many a fancy skincare product. Hyaluronic acid is one type that continues to crop up in skincare, so we turned to a seasoned pro, Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified dermatologist and an assistant clinical professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, for some guidance.

SC: What exactly is Hyaluronic acid?

Dr. Debra Jaliman: It is a naturally occurring substance found in the body that helps bind moisture or water to the skin.

What are the skincare benefits?

It has the ability to help in the formation and retention of collagen and elastin in the skins connective tissue. This and the ability to hold moisture in the skin can aid in the prevention of wrinkles and premature aging.

Are there any side effects or skin sensitivity issues to be aware of?

Since hyaluronic acid is a substance that can be found naturally in most human and animal tissue, skin sensitivity is not commonly an issue. Typically when a reaction occurs, it is because of additives in the particular product a patient is using. If you tend to be sensitive, try to find a product with limited additional ingredients.

Do you have any favorite products featuring hyaluronic acid in the formulation?

My top two would be Viscontour ampules and one of my own products, the Jaliman Super Serum, which contains both hyaluronic acid with a super dose of green tea antioxidants.

Click through the slide show above to try out a few more of our favorite, hyaluronic acid-packed products.