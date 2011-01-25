Hot New Product Alert: Clinique’s Bottom Lash Mascara

Clinique’s new Bottom Lash Mascara, $10, is a beauty product with a serious Napoleon complex. Don’t let the size fool you, this tiny wand packs a big punch. Designed just for your lower lashes the small size is easier to use, to make even Twiggy jealous.

I know what you’re thinking, “Why would I need a separate mascara?” But it actually works. Designers Cynthia Rowley and Giambattista Valli used this bottom-only technique for their Spring ’11 runway shows. Brush on a few coats to beat the afternoon slump, no coffee necessary.

(Clinique’s Bottom Lash Mascara, $10, available at Sephora)