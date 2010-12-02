Holiday Gift Guide: The Eco-Chic Beauty

This one’s for all my socially conscious beauty girls out there. You know who she is she loves pampering beauty products as much as the next girl, but she’s not willing to sacrifice the environment for the sake of looking pretty. Fortunately, she won’t have to! Some of our favorite beauty products are mother nature approved… and just in time for the holidays.
Click through for the best eco-chic kits, suitable for all the pretty tree huggers on your holiday gifting list.
This eco-friendly nail polish trio includes your choice of any 3 Scotch Naturals shades, a 2 oz polish remover and a nail buffer. My personal fave is "Hot Toddy" (right). Scotch Naturals Cocktail Trio, $47.99, scotchnaturals.com
This limited-edition holiday gift set of five shower gels and body butters is made without synthetic dyes or petrochemicals. Korres Never Enough Set, $35, sephora.com
This holiday kit includes a collector's edition beauty elixir, inspired by the "elixir of youth" used by Queen Isabelle of Hungary- fancy! Caudalie Premier Cru Set, $150, Caudalie-usa.com
A 6-piece brush set for $20? Steal! The cute, little cork clutch is just an added bonus. Sonia Kashuk Out of the Woods 6-pc. Brush Set, $19.99. target.com
In shades like "Fairy God Mother" and "Glass Slipper," this eye shadow set is perfect for any pretty, pretty princess. Alima Pure Once Upon A Time Collection, $25, alimapure.com
Yes To Carrots isn't just about the veggies! This berry lip kit is a good choice for those of you who prefer a fruitier scent. Yes To Carrots Pink Power Lip Kit, $9.99, yestocarrots.com
This GinZing Refreshing eye cream, lush-lash mascara and liquid lip color all come in a handy holiday-themed cosmetic bag. Origins Good to Glow Express Value Set, $29.50, macys.com