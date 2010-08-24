StyleCaster
Guerlain’s Super Aqua Mask Is The Ultimate Travel Partner

Fiorella
by

New Yorks Guerlain spa, which occupies an entire floor of the storied Waldorf Astoria hotel, is basically a little slice of heaven. Every appointment begins with a luxurious foot bath, and then the treatments themselves are out-of-control-amazing. Needless to say, I jump at every opportunity to go there. On my last visit, when my skin was in an embarrassing state of disarray, I had a facial with Jenny, whose approach was so gentle I managed to doze off during extractions. My skin afterwards was particularly glowy, thanks in great part to a little something called the Super Aqua Mask by Guerlain.

The mask uses the mysterious-sounding desert rose flower complex to provide extreme hydration to the skin. And, considering the havoc wreaked on my skin by every plane trip, I was very excited to discover afterwards that these masks come in the oh-so-travel-friendly pre-moistened towelette format. Yes, these radiance-inducing masks dont come cheap, but for me, the chance to not look like an ogre on vacation is priceless. Guerlain Super Aqua Mask, $115 for six, at Saks Fifth Avenue

