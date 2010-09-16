A Growth Spurt For Your Lashes

Yes, there may already be a number of lash-growing products on the market nowadays, but does that do anything to lessen my excitement when a new one emerges? Nope. Say hello to Lashem, the latest lash growth innovation. Their Measurable Difference Lash Gel is made with a cocktail of naturally derived ingredients like goji berry, green tea and grapeseed extracts, biotin and wheat protein, but what the company claims sets it apart from its competitors is the dual-patented formula. That would be the QuSome delivery system, which allows for deep product penetration and Inflacin, a soothing irritation-reducer. And while clinical trials have offered up some promising resultsup to 73 percent increase in lash length by the sixth weekI need to see for myself. A follow-up report on how Lashem works on my lashes and one sparse brow will be forthcoming. Lashem Measureable Difference Lash Gel, $85 for a 90-day supply, at lashem.com