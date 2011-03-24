StyleCaster
Get Pink Lips For Spring: Shop The Shade For You

Time and time again, I hear girls complain that they can’t pull off pink lipstick. But if there were ever a season to experiment with color, it would have to be this spring! We saw statement-making lips all over the spring 2011 runways from the fuchsia lips at Diane von Furstenberg to the softer, frosty pink lips at Dolce & Gabbana. You can go bold with a berry pink a la Thandie Newton or follow Heidi Klum‘s lead and stick with a pale pink. No matter what your skin tone, there’s a shade that’s right for you. Click through for some inspirational celeb looks and options for you.

Berry Pink: Thandie Newton

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick in Mystic Pink, $29, at Sephora

COVERGIRL Lip Perfection Lipstick in Eternal, $5.39, at Target

Frosty Pink: Carey Mulligan

M.A.C Lipstick in Plink, $14.50, at MAC

e.l.f. Studio Matte Lip Color, $3, at Eyeslipsface

Bright Pink: Jennifer Hudson

VS Love Me Wild Limited-edition Perfect Lipstick, $14, at Victoria's Secret

Tarte LipSurgence Natural Lip Luster Lip Tint, $24, at Tarte

Coral Pink: Rashida Jones

Bobbi Brown Treatment Lip Shine in Papaya, $22, at Bobbi Brown

Too Faced Full Bloom Lip & Cheek Color in Prim & Poppy, $21, at Sephora

Mauvy Pink: Christina Ricci

Revlon Colorburst Lip in Mauve, $8.99, at Ulta

Philosophy The Supernatural Superglossy Lip Gloss SPF 15 in Share the Love, $16.50, at Sephora

Pale Pink: Heidi Klum

Topshop Polish in Poetic, $12, at Topshop

Stila Lip Enamel in Happiness Light Pink, $22, at Stila

