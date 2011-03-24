Get Pink Lips For Spring: Shop The Shade For You

Time and time again, I hear girls complain that they can’t pull off pink lipstick. But if there were ever a season to experiment with color, it would have to be this spring! We saw statement-making lips all over the spring 2011 runways from the fuchsia lips at Diane von Furstenberg to the softer, frosty pink lips at Dolce & Gabbana. You can go bold with a berry pink a la Thandie Newton or follow Heidi Klum‘s lead and stick with a pale pink. No matter what your skin tone, there’s a shade that’s right for you. Click through for some inspirational celeb looks and options for you.

