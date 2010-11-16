Get Kissable Lips With These 10 Lip Stains

For bold, look-at-melips that don’t need a lot of upkeep,lip stains can’t be beat. These long-wearing pout prettifiers offer the seductive color of alipstick with the easy-on application of a gloss just swipe and go! Check out our favorites in the slide show above and get ready to be noticed!
Plumping
These gorgeous pencils aren't just the easiest stains we've ever used, they're also the healthiest! They feature plant-based nutrients and peptides to help nourish and plump lips. Peppermint and jojoba soothe lips while vitamins C and E provide free-radical protection. Tarte LipSurgence Natural Matte Lip Stain, $24, sephora.com
Super Long-Lasting
While many lip colors claim to be budge-proof, this little beauty actually delivers. Its gel formula glides smoothly onto lips, absorbing quickly to seal in color. Available in five pretty hues, each is infused with nourishing superfruits that leave lips looking and feeling lush. Stila Crush Lip & Cheek Stain, $24, ulta.com
Cult Classic:
This beauty junkie favorite will get you noticed, no question. Benefit Benetint, $28, Macys
Moisturizing
One big issue with most lip stains is that while they stay on all day, they also dry lips out in the process. Revlon has solved this pesky problem with their new lip color; it features a sexy stain on one end and a nourishing balm on the other. Just layer the balm on top of the stain to keep lips supple! Revlon Just Bitten, $8.99, drugstore.com
Blendable
One of the coolest ways to wear a stain is by pressing it onto lips with your finger to create a messy, morning-after effect. We love this Laura Mercier cream color because it's super easy to blend and takes a few minutes to set, allowing you time to perfect your casual chic, rubbed-off look. Laura Mercier Lip Stain, $20, saks.com
Fast-Drying
For a high-impact, low maintenance lip look, we love this handy marker from Pixi. It features a quick-absorbing formula that dries almost instantly on the lips, leaving behind a gorgeously pigmented color that won't wear off. Pixi Lip Blush, $18, target.com
Effortless
For a healthy color you don't have to worry about all day, these creamy tints are our top picks. They feature a variety of ultra-flattering shades that complement all skin tones. We like Fig, a gorgeous take on the Fall 2010 purple lip trend. Becca Cosmetics Beach Tint, $25, beccacosmetics.com
Sheer
Looking to slip into something a little more comfortable? Try this sheer color wash from LORAC it features a rollerball applicator that delivers a healthy flush of non-greasy color that feels like next to nothing on your skin. How risqué! LORAC Sheer Wash $20, sephora.com
Fashion-Forward Shades
Makeup artist brand Three Custom Color Specialists take their inspiration straight from the runway and it shows. Their collection of creamy lip and cheek tints are both effortlessly wearable and insanely chic. Three Custom Color Specialists, $22.50, glow.com
Dual Finish
Can't decide what kind of lip look you want? Then check out this hybrid lip color it starts off as a pretty gloss and gradually wears down to a long-wearing stain. Finally, a lip color that matches the many facets of your personality. Mark Gloss Gorgeous Stay On Lip Stain, $9, meetmark.com.com