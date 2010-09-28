French Women Don’t Get Ugly – 10 Reasons Why

While the French may have created some of the most sought-after synthetic beauty and fragrance products of all time Chanel, Dior, Guerlain, et. al. they have also, particularly in the past decade, become pioneers in the natural realm. And one of the brands to thank for that is Patyka (available at Neiman Marcus and newlondonpharmacy.com). The beautifully-packaged French skincare line is comprised of nearly 100 percent natural and, whenever possible, organic ingredients. And though Patyka recently, much to the alarm of its many devotees, briefly halted its production, the line has been redesigned and is now available once again.

Our top picks amongst the newly released Patyka products are the cornflower, rose and sesame oil-rich Intensive Cleansing Milk which is gentle but powerful enough to serve as a makeup remover, and the Neroli Body Wash for no other reason other than it smells fantastic. In celebration of Patykas triumphant return to the beauty realm, here a few of our other favorite French products