Foam Hair Color: Our Latest Obsession

As if I wasn’t already going over to the dark side, and by dark side I mean DIY hair color, the new foam coloring trend is pushing me even further. For all of you wary of dying your hair from a box (and I must admit, the first five times I swore it was going to turn orange), having the ability to get rid of your roots for all of $6 is pretty liberating. Although I do love to spoil myself with a nice Balyage treatment every now and again, a good box of Nice ‘n Easy will do the trick just fine.

So, when I found out that I would now be getting my DIY service without all of the mess, it was cause for celebration. The new foam hair colors are exactly as described (foam, duh), available in a variety of shades and pump out pretty much like a mousse. This causes less of a mess and the ability for a more even coverage through your hair. Some of my recommendations if you want to try out the new trend are: Clairol Nice ‘n Easy Color Blend Foam and Samy Fat Foam Hair Color.

Happy coloring!