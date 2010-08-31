Fall Beauty: 10 Compacts With Hot Hues

Everyone who knows me knows that I am an extremely organized, detail oriented person, but it’s gotten to the point where I am color coordinating my closet (by color, style and season might I add), and well, all of my makeup down to my nail polish collection. Some may say that that qualifies as OCD I just say I’m neat.

Being this way, I naturally find great pleasure in makeup palettes the tiny compacts that organize my fall beauty colors all into one slim space. Crazy? Maybe. Convenient? Definitely. If you find that you crave some of this neatness in your life as well, flip through the slide show above to check out my favorite in fall palettes. One small step towards a more organized life…