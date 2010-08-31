Fall Beauty: 10 Compacts With Hot Hues

Everyone who knows me knows that I am an extremely organized, detail oriented person, but it’s gotten to the point where I am color coordinating my closet (by color, style and season might I add), and well, all of my makeup down to my nail polish collection. Some may say that that qualifies as OCD I just say I’m neat.
Being this way, I naturally find great pleasure in makeup palettes the tiny compacts that organize my fall beauty colors all into one slim space. Crazy? Maybe. Convenient? Definitely. If you find that you crave some of this neatness in your life as well, flip through the slide show above to check out my favorite in fall palettes. One small step towards a more organized life…
This all-in-one palette has shimmering navy and pinks for eyes as well as roses for lips and cheeks to give you that effortless jeans and a t-shirt flush. Bobbi Brown Denim & Rose Palette, $60, bobbibrowncosmetics.com
This six shade shadow includes one bold shade and all of the neutral hues you need to complete your smoky eye. Plus, the case is prettier than most pieces of jewelry. Guerlain Eye Shadow Palette in Champs-Elysees, $84, bergdorfgoodman.com
Josie's limited edition Argan oil infused palette includes rich fall colors (love!) and soft neutrals to get you through the season. Josie Maran Argan Eye Love You Shadow Palette, $42, sephora.com
Since none of us want to lose our summer shimmer, a good bronzer palette like this is key. Swirl the shades together to add a little bit of glimmer to your face. Smashbox Masquerade, $32, beauty.com
One of my favorite palettes for the season, Stila created this paint-by-number color wheel for all of your shadow needs. Instruction manual included! Stila Color Wheel Eye Shadow Palette, $38, sephora.com
Since we all know that getting the nude look for fall takes a bit of effort, this set of shadows helps us to complete the look. Too Faced Naked Eye Palette, $35, beauty.com
This slim "emergency card" supplies you with everything from neutral shades to shimmery shadows, as well as the perfect powder to define brows. Trish McEvoy Beauty Emergency Card For Eyes, $38, trishmcevoy.com
With a gorgeous collection of blushes and a deep plum, this quad is perfect to help you transition from a cool fall day into a night out. Lancome Color Design Eye Shadow Quad, $42, lancome-usa.com
Since I've already claimed my love for all things purple, this Dior palette's rich plum hue has my name written all over it. Dior 5-Color Eye Shadow in Misty Mauve, $58, bloomingdales.com
For Tarte's tenth anniversary, they've released a studded palette full of shadows, liner, a brush and mascara. What more could a girl ask for? Tarte TEN Limited Edition Collector's Palette, $44, sephora.com