Face Mask Face-Off

We all lust over a flawless face whether we want to zap zits, shrink pores or brighten our sleepy complexions. Experimenting with the latest mask (remember that weird goop in a packet sold at the grocery store checkout counter?) was definitely something we started doing at sleepovers in middle school but still continue to this day.

Instead of aimlessly walking through the drugstore aisles, we called in a few of the latest masks to put them to the test. Some of us even dragged our significant others along for the ride. Read on for all the nitty gritty details we’ve gathered just for you.

Borghese FANGO Brilliante Brightening Mud Mask



Photo Courtesy of Borghese. Borghese FANGO Brilliante Brightening Mud Mask, $61, borghese.com

Face masks are very nostalgic for me. I love that they bring me back to those ’90s sleepover party sessions. Since my girls arent sleeping over as much anymore, I had my boyfriend join in on the festivities! After the application of the FANGO mask, I felt the tightening and pore minimizing attributes were hard at work as my face began to tingle. I loved the light pink color of the mask which made it feel luxurious instead of muddy. While my boyfriend was begging to remove the mask before the time was up, I just wanted to keep it on to make sure it was really getting deep down into my skin. In the end, do I see a difference? Not really, but its worth it for the time travel! Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director

Boscia Luminizing Black Mask



Photo Courtesy of Boscia. Boscia Luminizing Black Mask, $34, amazon.com

I won’t lie the color of this mask was a little scary, and I had serious fears of what my bathroom would look like after I tried to wash it off. However, because it’s a peel-off, clean up was minimal and although removing it was not unlike a band-aid or Biore strip, I think it did the trick in terms of purification. I’m looking forward to using it a couple of times a week to see the output, but my one use so far was positive if not vaguely painful. Kerry Pieri, Fashion Content Manager



June Jacobs Pomegranate and Raspberry Mask



Photo Courtesy of June Jacobs. June Jacobs Cranberry Pomegranate Moisture Masque, $60, beautybridge.com

I’m not usually an at-home mask girl, but after using June Jacobs Cranberry Pomegranate Moisture Masque, it’s inspired me to step up my regimen. The mask smelled pleasantly like berries and not in an artificial or overly-fragrant way. After ten minutes on my face, neck and even decolletage (hey, the instructions said so), I washed it away to discover my skin supple and replenished. Love it. Kelley Hoffman, Editorial Manager

Peter Thomas Roth Sulfur Cooling Mask



Photo Courtesy of Peter Thomas Roth. Peter Thomas Roth Sulfur Cooling Masque, $40, drugstore.com

Peter Thomas Roths Sulfur Cooling Masque promises to cleanse oily, clogged pores, rid your face of blemishes and prevent their return so I was naturally pretty excited to try it seeing as that my skin has looked progressively worse as the summers continued. But unlike other masks Ive tested in the past that soothed my skin while on, this one smelled not so delicious (Im guessing from the sulfur ingredient) and literally burned my eyes when I had it on. As much as I told myself I wouldnt go through the pain a second time, Im glad I did because the second go around was much less painful. What do they always say – beauty is pain? Michelle Halpern, Content Manager

Murad Pomegranate Exfoliating Mask



Photo Courtesy of Murad. Murad Pomegranate Exfoliating Mask, $22.50, murad.com

The Murad Pomegranate Exfoliating Mask took me a bit by surprise. When I tore open the packet I expected exfoliating beads and a bit of texture to the product, but the mask had an unbelievably smooth formula and was clear in color (I was expecting pink goo based on the packaging). After I got over the initial shock, I spread the mask over my face and loved the tingling sensation the product gave my skin. Once washed off, it left my face feeling refreshed and looking super bright. Definitely a product I would use again and gentle enough to use more than once a week. Rachel Adler, Beauty Editor