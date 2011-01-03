Essie’s Spring Collection: Pretty In Pastel

Photo: courtesy of Essie

Essie’s latest collection, donned “A French Affair,” gives us six, new, retro, pastel shades and soft neutrals inspired by French glamour showing us that the colors from our childhood can apparently be chic after all.

The collection, including polishes such as Sand Tropez, a sun-kissed taupe (my fave), Topless & Barefoot, a soft peach, and French Affair, an innocent ballet pink. The collection is a mix of pearlescent shades and subtle pastels for an upbeat and striking color combination. Essie Weingarten, founder of Essie, explained, “I think every woman has a little Brigette Bardot in her, and this palette coaxes her out!”

In other exciting Essie news, the brand is expanding into retailers, so you can now buy the polishes at stores such as Walmart instead of having to go into a salon for a mani/pedi. The bottles will still cost $8 a pop, and will include a 100 shade color collection (as well as 11 exclusive retail shades). Basically, clean out those nail polish boxes ladies, because you’ll need room for some new bottles.