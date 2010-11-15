Drugstore Foundations: The Best Coverage For Less

With options like powders, liquids, mousses, and sticks (the list goes on and on), shopping for the perfect foundation can quickly become an overwhelming task. Its one thing to go to a department store beauty counter, where makeup artists are happy to do all the work for you, but sifting through the hundreds of drugstore brands is a whole other story. And with the upcoming holiday expenses that were all about to experience, who can really afford to drop $40 on a designer foundation?

Dont get us wrong, were not suggesting you totally skimp on an essential beauty product like foundation, but it couldnt hurt your wallet to try a less expensive option. There are a number of affordable and perfectly good drugstore brands out there its just a matter of knowing where to start. Lucky for you, were here to point you in the right direction. Just click through our picks for the top 10 drugstore foundations that will give you the best bang for your buck.