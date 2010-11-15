Drugstore Foundations: The Best Coverage For Less

With options like powders, liquids, mousses, and sticks (the list goes on and on), shopping for the perfect foundation can quickly become an overwhelming task. Its one thing to go to a department store beauty counter, where makeup artists are happy to do all the work for you, but sifting through the hundreds of drugstore brands is a whole other story. And with the upcoming holiday expenses that were all about to experience, who can really afford to drop $40 on a designer foundation?
Dont get us wrong, were not suggesting you totally skimp on an essential beauty product like foundation, but it couldnt hurt your wallet to try a less expensive option. There are a number of affordable and perfectly good drugstore brands out there its just a matter of knowing where to start. Lucky for you, were here to point you in the right direction. Just click through our picks for the top 10 drugstore foundations that will give you the best bang for your buck.
You'll love the weightless and airy feel of this mousse foundation. Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse Foundation, $8.58, target.com
Battle the elements in this lightweight foundation you won't have to reapply for a whopping 25 hours! Rimmel Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation, $7.49, cvs.com
Natural ingredients like cucumber water, jojoba and rose hip extracts replace heavier synthetic ingredients found in other foundations. CoverGirl Natureluxe Foundation, $11.98, drugstore.com
This hypoallergenic foundation is another natural foundation option. Almay Pure Blends Makeup SPF 20, $9.99, walgreens.com
A loose powder mineral foundation with a little SPF! Revlon Colorstay Mineral Foundation, $13.99, drugstore.com
We love that this e.l.f. foundation is completely oil-free. e.l.f. Studio Flawless Finish Foundation, $6, eyeslipsface.com
This foundation adds just a touch of shimmer, giving skin a health glow. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Glow Sheers Makeup, $12.79, walgreens.com
Choosing the right skin tone has never been so easy! The colorspheres in this foundation merge with your skin, making sure you get it right every time. Cover Girl Trublend Liquid Makeup, $6.50, walmart.com