Dangerous Beauty: The Price Of Looking Hot

Anyone who has ever experienced that burning tingling feeling that comes along with getting a hair straightening treatment knows the true meaning of the phrase, beauty is pain. Sure, a little discomfort seems like a small price to pay for stick straight locks, but after reading a recent New York Times article on the dangers of formaldehyde, I got to wondering just how far Im willing to go…
From nail polishes to face creams, youd be surprised at the dangerous effects of some of your favorite beauty products. But on the other side of the argument, a number of industry insiders contend that these treatments are no more risky than some of the plastic surgery procedures women routinely undergo. The verdict may still be out on the long-term effects of these seemingly dangerous products, but click through the slides above and decide for yourselves are you willing to take the risk? Let us know in the comments below!
Brazilian Blowout & Other Keratin-based Treatments
Theres no denying that hair straightening treatments have quite literally changed my life, but theres a chance I may be changing my ways soon. For years, studies have reported the dangers of formaldehyde in hair products, but lately it seems to be all anyone is talking about. According to todays New York Times, nosebleeds and breathing problems are just a couple of the side effects that have been reported to the Occupational Health Agency after using the Brazilian Blowout. Personally, exposure to cancer-causing carcinogens are just not worth the straight hair although I will miss those extra 30 minutes of sleep in the morning.
Nail Polish
Damn you formaldehyde it seems we just cant escape you. The pesky ingredient is even lurking in some of your favorite shades of polish. If the toxic chemical still doesnt scare you, then consider the fact that it has to be regulated in Japan, Canada, and Europe because it has been deemed too unsafe, reports StyleList. The good news is that your nails dont have to suffer in order to avoid the scary carcinogen. There are plenty of cosmetic companies that boast formaldehyde-free formulas. Just make sure youre checking the ingredients before you buy.
Complexion Creams
Get ready because this is a scary one. Hydroquinone, mercury, kolic acid, and retinoic acid are all ingredients that can be found in some complexion creams. Do any of these chemicals sound like things you want to be rubbing all over your face? I didnt think so! Let me break it down hydroquinone has strong bleaching effects (no thanks) and high levels of mercury have been reported in some creams (enough said). If youre still not convinced, then heres another scary stat: the combination of kolic and retinoic acids can cause a significant increase in sun intolerance. That means you can kiss your sunny beach days goodbye.
Depilatory Products
In laymans terms, Im talking about Nair and other similar hair removal products. Im all for smooth legs and hairless armpits, but when you consider how many methods of hair removal there are, using depilatory products just seems a little silly. According to Livestrong.com, the combination of potassium thiogycolate and calcium hydroxide can cause some serious chemical burns, if used incorrectly. Why take the risk? Get yourself a razor and soap and call it a day.
Latisse
As someone with extremely short lashes, I jumped at the chance to finally have those long model-like lashes Id always dreamed of. But after reading about some of the side effects, it turns out that the grass isnt always greener. First of all, the same makers of Botox make Latisse. While that shouldve been a red flag, along with other side effects like eye redness and irritation, I had yet to be deterred. That is until I found out that the active ingredient in Latisse could promote hair growth in areas the treatment may touch. My dreams of long lashes died right there. To top it off, once use is discontinued, lashes reportedly revert back to their original length.
UV Teeth Whitening
With so many teeth whitening options, there arent a lot of excuses for yellow teeth these days. But before heading in for your next UV teeth whitening treatment, there are some things you should know. According to an article on womenshealthmag.com, youre exposing yourself to four times the dose of radiation of tanning in the sun. Grosser still, if UV whitening is a regular treatment for you, then youre risking cataracts and abnormal growths in and around the eye. Id suggest saving the hundreds of dollars and getting yourself some Crest White Strips instead.