Dangerous Beauty: The Price Of Looking Hot

Anyone who has ever experienced that burning tingling feeling that comes along with getting a hair straightening treatment knows the true meaning of the phrase, beauty is pain. Sure, a little discomfort seems like a small price to pay for stick straight locks, but after reading a recent New York Times article on the dangers of formaldehyde, I got to wondering just how far Im willing to go…

From nail polishes to face creams, youd be surprised at the dangerous effects of some of your favorite beauty products. But on the other side of the argument, a number of industry insiders contend that these treatments are no more risky than some of the plastic surgery procedures women routinely undergo. The verdict may still be out on the long-term effects of these seemingly dangerous products, but click through the slides above and decide for yourselves are you willing to take the risk? Let us know in the comments below!