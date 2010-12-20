Curling Irons: Editor Beauty Review

I don’t know a single girl who doesn’t rely on her curling iron like it’s essential for her existence. And if you’re going to use a product every day especially one that has the potential to damage your hair you’d better make sure it’s a good one! With so many great options on the market today, picking one out is a pretty daunting task. Luckily, we’re here to help! Our team has road-tested a plethora of these styling tools, and here are their top contenders.

The T3 Twirl Curling Iron (1 1/4)



T3 Curling Iron, $99, at Sephora

I love curling my hair, which is obvious from the fact that I own at least three different curling irons (all of which I use). So when I found out I was going to get the chance to test a T3, I was thrilled! Even though the 1 1/4 barrel was slightly bigger then what Im used to, I still loved the finished product. The curls were bouncy and lasted all day! Plus, the iron heated up faster then any other iron I own. When I curl my hair, I usually have issues with frizz, but the T3 left my hair shiny and frizz-free. It looks like I have a new favorite iron in my collection!

Andrea Uku, Content Manager

Pro Beauty Tools Hollywood Styler



Hollywood Styler, $60, at hollywoodstyler.com

At first glance, this curling iron was very intimidating. Three different heating temperatures for three different sections! Surprisingly, and much to my relief, this curling iron was pretty easy to operate. The heat settings were simple to adjust and it gave me an opportunity to play with the look of my curl. After trying a few options I decided on all hot the hotter the iron, the better the curl holds. I spiraled the curl around the iron and held it for 10 seconds. My whole head was done in about a half hour. I made sure to let the curls cool for 15 minutes before I started messing with them. I sprayed each curl with light hair spray and I was done. That was at 6 am; It is now 7 pm and my curls are still intact! The heat of the iron really worked. I will definitely be using this curling iron again.

Jessica Longo, Beauty JTM

19mm Chi Orbit Styling Tool



My hair has gotten to that really long maybe a little too flat place thats hard to manage. I have a curling iron from the drug store that leaves awkward crimps in my hair and creates a scary smoke/steam combination when I use it. Then, the Chi entered my life. You literally dont even have to do that whole “hair spray a piece of your hair, then wrap it, then hold it as your hair becomes permanently damaged” thing. You actually just wrap your hair, hold it for a a couple of seconds, release, and its pretty much perfect. I got the one inch so it creates a really cool, beachy sort of wave. One complaint: Without a stand I didnt know what to do with the hot iron when I was done using it. Another bummer: It’s not available for purchase online.

Kerry Pieri, Features Director

Bed Head High-Def Spirals Curling Iron



Tigi Bed Head Curling Iron, $24.99, at Ulta

At first glance, I had my doubts, but it surprised me with its effectiveness and ease of use. My only hesitation is that the spiral sections make for only one size of curls which are tiny and time-consuming. If you have the spare time, this is definitely well worth the effort!

Amanda Shortall, Account Executive