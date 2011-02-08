Concealer Face Off: Dolce & Gabbana Vs. Yves Saint Laurent

Finding that perfect concealer can prove to be an impossible task. That’s why I’m a big proponent of sticking to what you know works for your skin. That said, when it comes to concealers, I always thought it didn’t get any better than YSL’s Touche clat Concealer. This award-winning product is a highlighter and eye brightener that can make you look like you’ve had a full eight hours. And let’s face it, we’re all going to need that type of miracle product come fashion week, which officially kicks off in a number of hours.

But it looks like YSL may have a little competition on their hands because Dolce & Gabbana just introduced their new Perfect Finish Concealer. This three-in-one product conceals, illuminates and conditions with Vitamin E. It can even be used as a primer for eye make-up. So while I may be a creature of habit, this new Dolce & Gobbana concealer is kind of making me re-think my decision. Could we be dealing with an “out with the old, in with the new” situation, or are you sticking with the tried and true? Let me know in the comments!

YSL’s Touche clat Concealer, $40, at YSL

Dolce & Gabbana Perfect Finish Concealer, $35, at Saks