Clinique’s New Miracle Skin Serum Provides Laser Benefits For Under $45

The skincare benefits of laser treatments have been widely touted they are considered by many experts to be the ultimate panacea for everything from acne and acne scarring to fine lines to sun damage. But since the treatment is not exactly something you should ever skimp on cheap manicures are fine, cheap laser work, not so much the price tag unfortunately makes it inaccessible for many of us.

Consider Cliniques latest skincare innovation, Repairwear Laser Focus Wrinkle & UV Damage Corrector, a worthy alternative. The super-potent serum is packed with skin-transformative ingredients. Three restorative enzymes address pre-existing UV damage, while a blend of polypeptides whey protein, acetyl hexapeptide and retinyl palmitate promote collagen production to help diminish fine lines. Finally, Vitamins C and E, a natural amino acid and pomegranate juice extract work in tandem to create a shield against the free radicals that can result in further discoloration.

And while the price tag is far more appealing, so too is the fact that there is no recovery time necessary. Clinique Repairwear Laser Focus Wrinkle & UV Damage Corrector, $44.50, at clinique.com.

