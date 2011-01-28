StyleCaster
Cat Eyes At Gaultier Haute Couture, Get The Look

Jean Paul Gaultier never disappoints, and this year’s Paris Haute Couture Spring 2011 show was no exception. In true Gaultier fashion, he brought the high drama. And whether you’re calling it daring or dangerous, one thing’s for sure: He’s definitely got people talking. Let’s put those edgy, British punk designs aside for just a second, and talk about what I believe was the real star of the show that high-drama makeup. From the seriously, bold lips to the exaggerated cat-eye, there was no shortage of intensity on the Gaultier runway. If you’re a fan of the drama, then click through the slides above to find out the main components you’ll need to re-create the look at home.

CoverGirl LineExact Liquid Eyeliner, $6.99, drugstore.com

MAC Liquid Eyeliner, $16.50, maccosmetics.com

Max Factor Masterpiece Glide & Define Liquid Eyeliner, $15, yesstyle.com

CoverGirl Eye Enhancers in Golden Sunset, $4.99, cvs.com

Too Faced Eyeshadow Duo in Totally Toasted, $17, sephora.com

NARS Eyeshadow in Baby Girl, $23, narscosmetics.com

CoverGirl Lip Perfection Lipstick in Hot, $5.99, target.com

MAC Lipstick in Russian Red, $14.50, maccosmetics.com

Make Up Forever Rouge Artist Intense, $19, sephora.com

