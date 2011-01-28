Cat Eyes At Gaultier Haute Couture, Get The Look

Jean Paul Gaultier never disappoints, and this year’s Paris Haute Couture Spring 2011 show was no exception. In true Gaultier fashion, he brought the high drama. And whether you’re calling it daring or dangerous, one thing’s for sure: He’s definitely got people talking. Let’s put those edgy, British punk designs aside for just a second, and talk about what I believe was the real star of the show that high-drama makeup. From the seriously, bold lips to the exaggerated cat-eye, there was no shortage of intensity on the Gaultier runway. If you’re a fan of the drama, then click through the slides above to find out the main components you’ll need to re-create the look at home.