Bustin’ Out! 8 Products That Promise A Marisa Miller-Worthy Chest

We’ve been talking about cleavage a lot in the office lately (blame it on Blake Lively), so naturally that area of our bodies has been on our minds more than ever. To prepare for the low-cut clothing that we spotted on the fall runways, we decided it was time to invest in some bust creams to get our dcolletage looking its best.

Dying to look like Marisa Miller with just a few swipes of product? We can’t promise you’ll be walking a Victoria’s Secret runway any time soon, but these bust creams will at least get you started on your way. Flip through the slide show above and test out some of our favorites of the moment.

