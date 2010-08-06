Bustin’ Out! 8 Products That Promise A Marisa Miller-Worthy Chest

We’ve been talking about cleavage a lot in the office lately (blame it on Blake Lively), so naturally that area of our bodies has been on our minds more than ever. To prepare for the low-cut clothing that we spotted on the fall runways, we decided it was time to invest in some bust creams to get our dcolletage looking its best.
Dying to look like Marisa Miller with just a few swipes of product? We can’t promise you’ll be walking a Victoria’s Secret runway any time soon, but these bust creams will at least get you started on your way. Flip through the slide show above and test out some of our favorites of the moment.
This bust cream reinforces the support for your chest but softens your skin at the same time. Sampar Lift Me Up Bust Cream, $78, cvs.com
The best thing about this bust booster is its non-oily texture (and that it tones and lifts, of course.) Clarins Bust Beauty Firming Cream, $54, saksfifthavenue.com
With plant extracts to reduce brown spots, this cream lifts and clears skin for a flawless chest. LIERAC Paris Bust Lift Massage Cream, $45, drugstore.com
Filled with botanical extracts, this product promises to provide a "natural bra" in just three week's time. Sisley-Paris Intensive Bust Compound, $255, saksfifthavenue.com
With a combo of shea butter and Vitamin E, this is the most moisturizing bust cream yet. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Bust Firming Massage Cream with Vitamin E, $5.49, drugstore.com
To get your rack in tip-top shape, hydrate it with this cream that does the ultimate double-duty. Spa Vegetal Mieux-Etre Du Corps Bust Firming Cream, $36, yvesrocherusa.com
This bust refining treatment from Orlane reshapes and tones your "lumps" as our girl Fergie would say. Orlane Paris Refining Bust Care, $85, saksfifthavenue.com
Alchimie's gel firms up both the neck and bust area to get rid of any sags you may have hanging around. Alchimie Forever Alexandrite Firming Gel for Neck and Bust, $55, amazon.com