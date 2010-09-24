Body Moisturizer Beauty Tester – We Tried 5 Lotions To Bring You The Best

As fall arrives and the cool air settles in, our bodies slowly adjust to the transitioning seasons as well. Our hair loses its frizz-like humidity shell and our skin switches from having a greasy sheen to appearing a bit ashy. To battle that not-so-attractive dry skin that pops up around this time of year, finding the perfect moisturizer is key. A few of the lovely StyleCaster ladies put some of the latest and greatest moisturizers to the test. Read on to find out what they thought of the lotions and creams.



Cowshed Quinoa Hydrating Daily Moisturizer



Cowshed Quinoa Hydrating Daily Moisturizer, 30, at cowshedonline.com

Cowshed moisturizer had me a bit concerned with its name and quinoa being the special ingredient of note. However, it had beautiful packaging and an incredible scent that reminded me of going to the spa. I really liked using it, but wouldn’t recommend it to those with sensitive skin. – Amanda Shortall, Account Executive

Curel Daily Moisture



Curel Daily Moisture, $7.99, at drugstore.com

Curel Daily Moisture is the perfect neutral moisturizer for men and women on the go. Not only does it effectively combat flaky dry skin, but you don’t have to be burdened with a second application during the day because it really does last 24 hours. If you’re someone who is used to a moisturizer with a feminine scent, look to a product geared to women. This product doesn’t boast any bells and whistles. – Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director

Kiehl’s Imperial Body Balm



Kiehl’s Imperial Body Balm, $42, at nordstrom.com

The selling point for this body balm is definitely the Sea Buckthorn Berry Oil, which apparently (according to the label) was a secret ingredient used by Russian Cosmonauts. While Im not really sure what exactly Russian Cosmonauts have to do with moisturized skin, they must have been onto something because this moisturizer practically made my skin feel like silk. While I’m not crazy about the slightly musty, fruit odor of the balm (I tend to gravitate towards sweeter, vanilla scents) the rich, luxurious texture is definitely worth it. – Michelle Halpern, Content Manager

Clarins Moisture – Rich Body Lotion



Clarins Moisture – Rich Body Lotion, $38, at sephora.com

During the transition to winter months, I have insanely dry skin and generally lotions catered towards very dry and ashy skin leave my legs feeling slick. Most heavier lotions are harder to spread out leaving one part of my leg especially sticky with lotion, but the Clarins lotion coated my legs evenly without needing to use more. I like that I didnt feel oily after applying. By the end of the day, the lotion seemed to still keep my skin hydrated. Oh, the scent was really nice and light too! – Janice Chou, Style & Market Editor

Fresh Milk Milk Body Lotion



Fresh Milk Milk Body Lotion, $22.50, at fresh.com

The smell of the Fresh lotion is completely amazing sort of a nutty, not too sweet fragrance. I love the light, thin formula right now, but I may need something a bit more substantial come winter. – Kerry Pieri, Fashion Content Manager