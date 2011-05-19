Body Firmers: Editor Beauty Review

Summer’s lurking right around the corner and as excited as the prospect of poolside barbecues in 90-degree weather makes me, I can’t help but feel a little anxiety about having to get into a bikini for the first time in months. I knew I wasn’t alone in my feelings, which is why it wasn’t very hard to enlist the help of my fellow StyleCaster team members in testing some of the top-rated body firming lotions and creams on the market. Read on to find out how each product fared.
Philosophy The Big Skinny Self-Tanning Firming Cream, $28, at Philosophy.com
First off, it smells like chocolate which is definitely favorable to that standard self tanner scent thats so not good. However, since it is a self tanner slash skin firmer it was more difficult to discern the firming aspect because tanning makes you look more slender. Also, you cant apply it too often for fear of turning a not-quite-right color. However, overall, I think its a good product that I will continue to use. Kerry Pieri, Features Director
Clarins Extra-Firming Body Care Rich Replenishing Cream, $69.50, at Sephora.com
I can't say that this Clarins firming cream was life or physique-changing, but it did noticeably make the skin on my thighs baby-soft and feel a tad tighter. This might be coincidental, however, since I've been busting my butt at Bikram yoga lately to get in shape for summer. In any case, using this firming lotion for a couple of weeks helped me feel confident enough to bust out a pair of shorts for the first time this season. Alyssa Vingan, Associate Editor
Fresh Sugar Acai Age-Delay Body Cream, $65, at Fresh.com
Its strange because I'm usually against anything that says ACAI on it. Scientist say it's a "super" fruit and all, but I drank Acai juice once a day for a month and let me tell you, I was not in the least bit impressed. So you can imagine my thoughts when I saw the second word on this product was ACAI. I was pleasantly surprised when I tired it the first night. Once the cream sets into your skin, it smells fresh and almost comforting, like when you get your laundry right out of the dryer and throw your clothes on. It also felt like it started firming really quickly. My legs instantly felt smooth and taught. All in all, it's a great product that I will definitely be using everyday this summer. Dee Grossmann, Style & Market Editor
Caudalie Paris Firming Concentrate, $35, at Caudalie.com
I loved the idea of this product from the get-go an all natural toning and firming concentrate promising excellent results in just 2 weeks. The word concentrate is the kind of word I love; it sounds like its really getting down to business, you know? A little bit of the product goes a long way. After stepping out of the shower, you smooth the oil over all areas you want to focus on, and it takes just a few drops. The smell is just an added bonus the natural scents of lemon and plant extracts feel as if they are invigorating all of your senses! After 2 weeks of use, I can certainly notice added firmness and smoothness to my skin. I will continue to use this product, and look forward to seeing the long-term results. Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director
Murad Firm and Tone Serum, $69.30, at Murad.com
I've been dying to try some sort of skin firming product for a while now, so I was really excited for this serum. I actually ended up using it in conjunction with Murad's Vitamin C Firming Cream and their dietary supplement pack. I wasn't able to stick with the supplements for more that a week mostly due to being too lazy to take them twice a day so I can't say how well they work. But the serum and cream definitely got the job done. Within the first couple of weeks, I could see my skin getting smoother and tighter. I plan on using these products all summer... maybe I'll even give the supplements another go. Andrea Uku, Content Manager