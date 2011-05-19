Body Firmers: Editor Beauty Review

Fresh Sugar Acai Age-Delay Body Cream, $65, at Fresh.com

Its strange because I'm usually against anything that says ACAI on it. Scientist say it's a "super" fruit and all, but I drank Acai juice once a day for a month  and let me tell you, I was not in the least bit impressed. So you can imagine my thoughts when I saw the second word on this product was ACAI. I was pleasantly surprised when I tired it the first night. Once the cream sets into your skin, it smells fresh and almost comforting, like when you get your laundry right out of the dryer and throw your clothes on. It also felt like it started firming really quickly. My legs instantly felt smooth and taught. All in all, it's a great product that I will definitely be using everyday this summer.  Dee Grossmann, Style & Market Editor