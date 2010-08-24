StyleCaster
Black Velvet Never Looked So Beautiful – Bobbi Brown Chooses The Dark Side

Fiorella
by

Bobbi Brown Creamy Lip Color, $22, Available in September on Bobbi Brown

In 1989 husky-voiced singer Alannah Myles released a little song called Black Velvet. More than 20 years later, the sultry ballad remains a karaoke favorite albeit one that I, despite countless attempts, am still hopelessly unable to master. Bobbi Browns fall makeup collection happens to share the ballad’s name, and happens to possess its mysterious allure.
Bobbi Brown Eye Shadows, $20, Available in September on Bobbi Brown

The color palette is, in a word, rich. Shadows are cast in sparkly deep purple, blackened brown, gilded cocoa and charcoal; while lipsticks and glosses are imagined in shades of dark plum, berry, chocolate, and one very golden garnet. Our absolute favorite thus far is the creamy lip color the look and feel of a smooth lipstick, the ease of a gloss in black cherry, a dusky burgundy hue. 20 years from now, we think well still be just as fond of it.

Bobbi Brown Lip Color, $22, available September 2010 on Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Sparkly Eye Shadows, $24, available in September at Bobbi Brown

