Best Target Beauty Bargains

Its easy to walk out of Sephora having spent $50 with one tiny product tucked inside a minuscule bag. But when you spend $50 at Target, you will confidently leave with enough quality beauty items to fill a substantial portion of a shopping bag. We waded through the exclusive brand offerings by top makeup artists Napoleon Perdis, Sonia Kashuk, Petra Strand (Pixi) and Jemma Kidd to bring you the items that truly provide the best bang for your buck.
Whats more genius than water-resistant bronzer? This sheer, natural color is sans the shimmer factor and can also be used to add contour and definition. A long-wear bronzer is quite hard to come by, and by the looks of the competition, this one has everyone beat as far as cool aesthetics and price is concerned. (JK Jemma Kidd Show Stopper Water Resistant Bronzer, $23, target.com)
Kidd has proved via her previous product offerings that she sure knows how to create a covetable lip color, and this trio includes a well-rounded collection of three shades to cater to your mood or occasion: Rendezvous (pale pink), Undress (shimmering nude), and Sassy (bubblegum pink). The mini, portable trio of colors will fit and feel right at home as a permanent part of your handbag. (JK Jemma Kidd Air Kiss Trio Lip Gloss in Pink/Brown, $19, target.com)
Available in four shades, you get a natural-looking boost of light to medium coverage with this cheek gel stain. A great segue product to try other stains if youve been used to the powder variety but we have a feeling youll love this one so much you wont want to ever try another! Another bonus is unlike sticks, you can squirt out as much as you want and apply via a brush, sponge, or finger to your face, preventing bacteria from settling on the product and re-infecting your skin with breakouts or irritation. (Pixi by Petra Strand Sheek Cheek Gel Collection, $18, target.com)
Petra Strand created Pixi for the multi-tasking woman on the go, and nothing can be more functional and fun than an eye shadow palette! With 24 colors amongst two palettes to choose from (12 colors per palette), this is the perfect item to always have in your makeup or travel bag, not to mention to duplicate that feeling of being a little girl and getting your first makeup set. (Pixi by Petra Strand Winter Wakeup Eyes, $9.99, target.com)
Napoleon Perdis can do no wrong, especially when it comes to his high caliber NP Set of products. The Liquid Veil are illuminating highlighters that can be used on the lips, cheeks, and eyes, with a little going a loooong way. The color offerings work on a variety of skin types to produce enhanced, dewy, glowing skin. (NP Set by Napoleon Perdis Liquid Veil Collection, $14, target.com)
Although $15 might be more than you want to spend on a lipstick at Target, despite it being from the amazing Napoleon Perdis, heres why we love it and have it on our list: 1) Its all natural (includes Shea butter and avocado oil) and paraben-free 2) its ultra-creamy, but both saturates and moisturizes 3) the shades are named after different cities how cute is that? (NP Set by Napoleon Perdis Lipstick Collection, $15, target.com)
Inspired by exotic locales, this new collection boats its price (everything is under $15) along with being free of parabens, sulfate, sodium laurel, synthetic dyes, not tested on animals and packaged in recycled bottles. The products are available in three scents (Tahitian Vanilla, Moroccan Citrus, Jaipur Jasmine) and we just couldnt get enough of the Bath Salts, comprised of sea salts and natural oils. The tiny granules seem almost as fine as sand, and all you need is a tablespoon added to the bath water, which means this 15.9 oz bottle will be tub side for quite a while. (NP Set Bath and Body Collection Bath Salts, $14.99, target.com)
Sonia Kashuk boasts an extremely strong value proposition as part of her beauty brand, and we couldnt help but take note that her nail polishes have better color saturation with less strokes and longer staying power than many brands priced three times higher! Her color offerings are extremely on trend, with our favorites being Starry Night and Taunting Teal. (Sonia Kashuk Nail Enamel, $4.99, target.com)
The brand offers a myriad of beauty tools, perfect for the professional makeup or hair artist or the beauty addict. Again, making a quality beauty product at an incredibly affordable price made Kashuk a pioneer in this category when she teamed up with Target over 12 years ago, and with the Kashuk Tools® Bristle Hair Brush, she again proves that you dont need to spend over $100 on a quality Mason Pearson Hairbrush, but can get the same effect with her $15 version. Her signature contoured handle and densely bristled brush is great for all hair types and will have you double-checking your receipt to confirm you didnt accidentally charge an uber-expensive brush to your credit card. (Kashuk Tools Bristle Hair Brush, $14.99, target.com)