Best Target Beauty Bargains

Available in four shades, you get a natural-looking boost of light to medium coverage with this cheek gel stain. A great segue product to try other stains if you’ve been used to the powder variety – but we have a feeling you’ll love this one so much you won’t want to ever try another! Another bonus is unlike sticks, you can squirt out as much as you want and apply via a brush, sponge, or finger to your face, preventing bacteria from settling on the product and re-infecting your skin with breakouts or irritation. (Pixi by Petra Strand Sheek Cheek Gel Collection, $18, target.com)