Best Target Beauty Bargains

Available in four shades, you get a natural-looking boost of light to medium coverage with this cheek gel stain. A great segue product to try other stains if youve been used to the powder variety  but we have a feeling youll love this one so much you wont want to ever try another! Another bonus is unlike sticks, you can squirt out as much as you want and apply via a brush, sponge, or finger to your face, preventing bacteria from settling on the product and re-infecting your skin with breakouts or irritation. (Pixi by Petra Strand Sheek Cheek Gel Collection, $18, target.com)