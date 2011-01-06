Best Moisturizers For Your Skin Type

We all know using a daily moisturizer is a must, but with the many, many skincare choices in drug, department and specialty beauty stores, chosing the best mosturizer for you can get confusing.

Heres a quick guide to help you make the best decision.

Create your budget: Most drugstore brands fall into the $5-$20 range, higher end brands are usually $25-$75 and luxury are over $100. In many cases, the active ingredients are significantly higher in more expensive brands.

Now determine your skin care needs:

You are over 35 and/or live in a very sunny climate:



The key is to always use a moisturizer with an SPF for 15 minimum. Try Olay Pro-X Age Repair Lotion with SPF 30 (drugstore.com, $41), DDF Protect and Correct UV Moisturizer SPF 15 (ddfskincare.com, $60), or Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 30 (dermstore.com, $62).

You have Oily/Acne Prone Skin:



Look for a lotion or gel formula to avoid clogging pores. Ingredients like salicylic acid will also help to help clear the acne. Try Clinique Acne Solutions Clearing Moisturizer Oil Free (sephora.com, $16.50), GoClear Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 15 (sephora.com, $33), or Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Control Moisturizer (drugstore.com, $5.99).

You have Very Dry Skin:



For very dry skin, look for ingredients that help reduce water loss and lock moisture in skin with a comforting texture. Korres Wild Rose 24-Hour Moisturizer SPF 6 (sephora.com, $35) or Lac-hydrin Five Moisturizing Lotion (drugstore.com, $13.99).?

You have Sensitive Skin:



If you have sensitive skin its important to choose moisturizers to help calm irritation. Try Avene Cream for Intolerant Skin (drugstore.com, $26), Clinique Comfort on Call Allergy Tested Relief Cream (sephora.com, $39.50), or Aveeno Active Naturals Stress Relief Moisturizing Lotion (amazon.com, $9.79).

You struggle with Uneven Skin Tone:



Look for products which improve hyper pigmentation, while also protecting skin from sun damage to keep your results. Dermalogica Pure Light SPF30 (dermstore.com, $60), Clarins Bright Plus Hydrating Day Lotion SPF 20 (sephora.com, $59), or Glytone Fading Lotion (dermstore.com, $39).

You desire natural/organic/vegan products (and have no major skin issues):



Look for basic moisturizers from the following brands:

Nude (sephora.com, $78), Josie Maran (josiemarancosmetics.com, $38), Lush (lushusa.com, $37) and Aveda (aveda.com, $28).