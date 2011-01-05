Best In Beauty: Makeup Removal Methods

Whether you wear minimal makeup or go all out with your makeup look, complete it with long-wearing makeup, glitter or bright, pigmented shades there are lots of great options to remove makeup gently, while also providing moisturizing, toning and anti-aging benefits.

Cotton Balls + Makeup Remover



This is still one of the best ways to take off heavier makeup, especially the long wear/waterproof type, like mascara, eye liner, lip color and foundation. Some of the best products to try are: CHANEL Precision Gentle Eye Make Up Remover, Bliss Lid and Lash Makeup Remover, and Dermablend Long Wear Makeup Remover.

Pre-Moistened Wipes/Pads



These cant be beat for quick cleansing, travel and reapplying makeup for the evening. Some are just for eye makeup, while others offer overall makeup removal and cleansing. These products also provide great skincare benefits as well. Some to try: SEPHORA COLLECTION Eye Makeup Removing Pads, and for oily skin, Neutrogena Deep Clean Oil-Free Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes. If youre looking for a natural/vegan choice, try Josie Marans Argan Bear Naked Wipes.

Cream/Lotion Cleansers



A heavier, creamier product is the best choice for dry skin and sensitive skin, or very heavy, theatrical or photo-ready makeup removal. Try Korres Milk Proteins 3 in 1 Cleansing Emulsion, Ponds Deep Cleanser & Make-up Remover with Cucumber Extract or LIERAC Paris Lait Demaquillant Fraicheur Refreshing Makeup Remover Lotion.

Oil



Thats right! Specially formulated dry oil formula cleansers are an excellent way to remove makeup, hydrate skin and keep the skins outer barrier balanced throughout the day. All skin types, except extremely oily/breakout prone, can use them. Try Shu Uemura High Performance Balancing Cleansing Oil Advanced Formula, Clarins Pure Melt Cleanser or Nude Facial Cleansing Oil.