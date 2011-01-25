Best Hand Sanitizers To Get You Through Flu Season

Now that cold and flu season is in full swing, washing our hands and using hand sanitizer has become an every-five-minute habit. For you germaphobes out there (eh hem, half of StyleCaster) I racked my brain and compiled a list of the dos and don’t’s in hand sanitizers that I’ve gone through in the past few years – so get out there and pick up a bottle based on the following reviews.

The Good Home Co. Hand Sanitizer in Beach Days

This paraben-free and 100% vegan hand sanitizer has quite a strong scent, but doesn’t dry out your hands like many of the other sanitizers on the market. I’ve grown accustomed to Beach Days, which brings you back to a day at the beach in an effort to ban your winter blues. (The Good Home Co. Hand Sanitizer in Beach Days, $6, goodhomestore.com)

Bath & Body Works Antibacterial PocketBac



Bath & Body Works, the mecca of all things anti-bacterial, have perfetcly pocket-sized antibacterial gels in about a million different scents. Well, a million might be an exaggeration but there are plenty to choose from. From their classic BBW fragrances to new versions such as “I Love Shoes” everyone can find something. (Bath & Body Works Antibacterial PocketBac, $1.50, bathandbodyworks.com)

Jao Hand Refresher

The hand sanitizer used by just about every makeup artist, Jao is known as a bit of an “upscale” sanitizer since it ties in aromatherapy as well. With essential oils like eucalyptus and lavender, there is no fear of dried out hands here. (Jao Hand Refresher, $9, amazon.com)

Purell Instant Hand Sanitizer, Original

I couldn’t leave out the go-to for all germaphobes, Purell. This hand sanitizer does the trick perfectly, without too much of an icky smell. The larger bottles than other sanitizers are great since we all know we’re pretty addicted to clean hands. (Purell Instant Hand Sanitizer, Original, $4.49, drugstore.com)

Burt’s Bees Aloe & Witch Hazel Hand Sanitizing Spray

This classic from Burt’s Bees gives you hand sanitizer in a convenient spray form, combining witch hazel to soothe skin and aloe to soften hands. Instead of messing with a slimy gel, with just a few spritzes your hands are germ free. (Burt’s Bees Aloe & Witch Hazel Hand Sanitizing Spray, $5, amazon.com)