The Best Hair Products For Your Hair Type: Because You’re Special

Finding the right products for your hair is an ever-changing process. We become a Goldilocks of sorts, testing and experimenting with new combinations of shampoos, conditioners and hairsprays trying to find the combo that is just right. Some of us not-so-lucky folk have hair that changes as we age my hair for instance has become thicker, curlier, and a lot more stubborn so I’ve been adapting my hair care routine for as long as I can remember.
If you’re like me or have yet to find the products that are just right for you, browse through the slideshow above to get on the road to your best hair yet.
For ladies with thin, fine hair this shampoo filled with vitamin B5, is not only sweet smelling but also thickens your fine strands. Back to Basics Apple Ginseng Volumizing Shampoo, $9.95, drugstore.com
Matrix's conditioner moisturizes hair without adding weight, helping to maintain volume all day. Matrix Amplify Volumizing Conditioner, $18.49, cvs.com
One of the most iconic products for surf-sexy waves, Bumble's Surf Spray is great to add a bit of texture to fine hair, helping to add fullness and fill it out. Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, $23, bumbleandbumble.com
Although it is a bit pricey, the T3 helps to fight frizz (major curly-girl dilemma) and uses infrared heat to cut the drying time. T3 Featherweight Luxe Hair Dryer with Soft Touch Diffuser, $250, ulta.com
This must-have product for controlling your curls doesn't leave you with a crunchy mess instead you have touchable frizz-free waves all day. Success! Shu Uemura Art of Hair Kaze Wave Sensual Curl Texturizing Foam, shuuemuraartofhair.com
With the secret ingredient of pistachio oil, Davines conditioner springs curls back to life. Davines Love Lovely Curl Enhancing Conditioner, $25, davines.com
For you thick-haired ladies, manage your flyaways with this anti-frizz serum, that will leave you with shiny locks (without the greasy build-up!). Garnier Fructis Haircare Weightless Leave-In Anti-Frizz Serum, Sleek & Shine, $6.29, drugstore.com
Thick haired gals have the perfect hairstyle to play with pastes and clays, and Chi's polish is great for adding a bit of texture to strands. Chi Pliable Polish, $11.99, folica.com
To get your day started right, use this frizz-free shampoo to keep your strands silky smooth. John Frieda Frizz-Ease Smooth Start Shampoo, $5.99, drugstore.com
If you color treat your hair, revive it with Ojon's shampoo to zap moisture back into your locks (and thicken your strands at the same time). Ojon Hydrating Thickening Shampoo, $22, sephora.com
This conditioner seals your color in while drenching your hair with moisture to combat any dryness or damage. Fekkai Technician Conditioner For Dry, Damaged, Color-Treated Hair, $23, sephora.com
L'Oreal's sulfate-free masque smells amazing (huge plus!), and deep conditions to revive your hair after just the first treatment. L'Oreal Everstrong Deep Replenish Masque, $8.99, ulta.com