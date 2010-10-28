Best Deep Hair Conditioners To Help You Battle The Cold

With the crazy fall weather that we have been witnessing across the country from the Midwest storms to the strangely mild air on the East Coast, taming our hair has become quite a challenge. Traditionally, when cool air from fall and winter do arrive we find our strands losing their summer moisture. To prepare for that (and a great way to battle the winds and humidity we’ve seen lately) head out to your favorite beauty store and stock up on deep conditioners. These product saviors nourish your strands through the cooler months. Flip through the slide show above for our faves!