Best Deep Hair Conditioners To Help You Battle The Cold

With the crazy fall weather that we have been witnessing across the country from the Midwest storms to the strangely mild air on the East Coast, taming our hair has become quite a challenge. Traditionally, when cool air from fall and winter do arrive we find our strands losing their summer moisture. To prepare for that (and a great way to battle the winds and humidity we’ve seen lately) head out to your favorite beauty store and stock up on deep conditioners. These product saviors nourish your strands through the cooler months. Flip through the slide show above for our faves!
With a touch of this treatment your hair will be silky and soft in no time. Ojon Restorative Hair Treatment, $21, sephora.com
With an amazing scent, Biolage's conditioner repairs damaged and dry strands. Matrix Biolage Hydrotherapie Conditioning Balm, $26.99, walgreens.com
Part of a trio, the Dry Remedy Masque is the final step to get your hair in tip-top shape. Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Treatment Masque, $26, aveda.com
Always reliable, Garnier's deep conditioner tames frizz to leave hair sleek and shiny. Garnier Fructis Fortifying Deep Conditioner, $7.79, drugstore.com
A true conditioning masque, this product can be used very sparingly to create frizz-free hair. Kerastase Nutritive Masquintense Highly Concentrated Nourishing Treatment, $48, drugstore.com
This masque is a bit indulgent, but lasts for weeks for touchable strands. Oribe Signature Moisture Masque, $59, neimanmarcus.com
Revive your strands with this protein masque which gives your hair a boost of shine and elasticity. Bumble & Bumble Deep Protein Masque, $25.98, walmart.com