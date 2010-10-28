StyleCaster
Best Deep Hair Conditioners To Help You Battle The Cold

Rachel Adler
by
With the crazy fall weather that we have been witnessing across the country from the Midwest storms to the strangely mild air on the East Coast, taming our hair has become quite a challenge. Traditionally, when cool air from fall and winter do arrive we find our strands losing their summer moisture. To prepare for that (and a great way to battle the winds and humidity we’ve seen lately) head out to your favorite beauty store and stock up on deep conditioners. These product saviors nourish your strands through the cooler months. Flip through the slide show above for our faves!

With a touch of this treatment your hair will be silky and soft in no time. Ojon Restorative Hair Treatment, $21, sephora.com

This "healing mud" locks in moisture and nourishes strands for healthier locks. Oscar Blandi Marine Mud Treatment, $26, oscarblandi.com

With an amazing scent, Biolage's conditioner repairs damaged and dry strands. Matrix Biolage Hydrotherapie Conditioning Balm, $26.99, walgreens.com

This cheap drugstore find is an easy secret for softening damaged strands. Aussie Moist 3 Minute Deep Conditioner, $3.99, walgreens.com

Part of a trio, the Dry Remedy Masque is the final step to get your hair in tip-top shape. Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Treatment Masque, $26, aveda.com

Always reliable, Garnier's deep conditioner tames frizz to leave hair sleek and shiny. Garnier Fructis Fortifying Deep Conditioner, $7.79, drugstore.com

A true conditioning masque, this product can be used very sparingly to create frizz-free hair. Kerastase Nutritive Masquintense Highly Concentrated Nourishing Treatment, $48, drugstore.com

This masque is a bit indulgent, but lasts for weeks for touchable strands. Oribe Signature Moisture Masque, $59, neimanmarcus.com

Revive your strands with this protein masque which gives your hair a boost of shine and elasticity. Bumble & Bumble Deep Protein Masque, $25.98, walmart.com

For color-treated hair, Kiehl's masque helps to boost the shine of chemically processed locks. Kiehl's Sunflower Oil Color-Preserving Masque, $25, bergdorfgoodman.com

