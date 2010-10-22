Best Body Exfoliators: We Gave 4 Top Products The Ultimate Test

As the seasons change and the weather cools off, we often find that it’s a struggle to keep our skin moisturized. Not only are thicker moisturizers and body creams needed during the cooler months, but to buff off those old skin cells, exfoliating becomes crucial. Since many people tend to find exfoliators too harsh for their faces (yep, some of us love the little scrubbers and some of us just can’t handle them), we decided to put some of the best body exfoliators to the test, to let you know which are safe enough for your skin. Read on for our reviews.



Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Body Intensive Treatment



Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Body Intensive Treatment, $65, sephora.com

“ExfoliKate had a pleasantly fruity smell upon opening I’ve used other Kate Somerville products in the past and haven’t loved the scents, so this was a great surprise. As I started exfoliating, I also loved the fact that the beads were quite large you could definitely tell that the product was doing its job. My skin felt soft and smooth afterwards, so all in all this will definitely be a product I will be keeping in my shower.” – Rachel Adler, Beauty Editor

Philosophy Be Somebody Water Lily Hot Salt Shower Scrub



Philosophy Be Somebody Water Lily Hot Salt Shower Scrub, $25, ulta.com



“I am going to be honest and let you guys in on a little secret. I have been using the same skin/body care since 6th grade what can I say, if it ain’t broke, I am not fixing it. So when our Beauty Editor Rachel said she wanted us to try new body exfoliators, I was a little cautious. But then I opened this pink jar of goodness and found that it had one of the most intoxicating scents, like cherry blossoms mixed with cotton candy (two of my favorite things). Not only was the scent delicious but, I walked out of the shower feeling fresh, full of energy and super soft! I totally have a new product to add to my regimen!” – Dee Grossmann, Fashion Assistant

Ole Henriksen African Red Tea Exotic Body Scrub



Ole Henriksen African Red Tea Exotic Body Scrub, $65, olehenriksen.com

“Im officially Ole Henriksen African Red Tea Body Scrub’s biggest fan! My skin tends to be relatively dry and lackluster, but after one usage of this product I felt buffed and moisturized. The color tone in my legs even changed a bit, most likely because of the circulation the circular movements promote. I would recommend to anyone who needs a skin pick-me-up.” – Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director

Origins Modern Friction for the body



Origins Modern Friction, $34, origins.com

“The promise of Origins’ exfoliator, Modern Friction for the Body, is that it will make your skin glow after just one treatment and that after continued use, evidence of skin exposure, freckling and aging will rapidly decrease. I only had a few days to test out the product, so I didn’t get to measure the potential long-term effects, but after a few uses of the grainy cream, the skin on my legs, elbows and hands did feel a bit smoother. I wouldn’t go as far to say that it was “glowing,” but if nothing else, it felt nice going on.” – Michelle Halpern, Content Manager