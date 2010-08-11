Be A Swiss Miss With OPI’s Latest Collection

Im a sucker for clever product names, and OPI has never disappointed me in that regard. And while the names in their new Swiss collection may have you daydreaming about the Alps (e.g., Color So Hot It Berns), the shades will make you think only of the fall runways.

As usual, OPI took a direct cue from fashion, complementing the rich color palette on display with jewel-toned and metallic hues. Of the twelve-piece collection of lacquers, we have, after plenty of painting time, decided on four favorites. We are already envisioning Just a Little Rosti At This, a creamy deep wine, and Ski Teal We Drop, a rich, jewel-toned blue, as the perfect complement to the autumnal hues on the runway.

Among the shimmering lacquers, it is Lucerne-tainly Look Marvelous, a sparkling pewter that is an elegant graduate of the recent grays, and Diva of Geneva, a pink-tinged metallic purple, that feel the most au courant.

Rest assured, every shade will look as good on the slopes of Switzerland as they do on the streets of New York. $8.50 each, at opi.com