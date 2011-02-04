Acne Fighting Makeup: Double Duty Beauty

You know that feeling where you literally feel like your face can’t breathe? This usually happens to me on a Friday, after having worn makeup for five days in a row. And just when I think I’m going to be able to give my skin a break for a couple of days, I realize it’s the weekend meaning parties, bars etc. so makeup is a an obvious must.

Constantly re-applying makeup can inevitably lead to a number of skin issues, like those stubborn, little blemishes also fondly known as pimples. Luckily, more and more makeup brands are creating double duty products that make you look pretty and fight acne at the same time. Click through for a few of my favorites.