Acne Fighting Makeup: Double Duty Beauty

Acne Fighting Makeup: Double Duty Beauty

Acne Fighting Makeup: Double Duty Beauty
You know that feeling where you literally feel like your face can’t breathe? This usually happens to me on a Friday, after having worn makeup for five days in a row. And just when I think I’m going to be able to give my skin a break for a couple of days, I realize it’s the weekend meaning parties, bars etc. so makeup is a an obvious must.

Constantly re-applying makeup can inevitably lead to a number of skin issues, like those stubborn, little blemishes also fondly known as pimples. Luckily, more and more makeup brands are creating double duty products that make you look pretty and fight acne at the same time. Click through for a few of my favorites.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Enhancer, $10.49, at neutrogena

Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup, $24.50, at clinique

Proactive Solution Medicated Concealer, $17.75, at qvc

Murad Acne Treatment Concealer, $21, at murad

DuWop Sub-Surface, $24.50, at sephora

Laura Mercier Oil Free Tinted Moisturizer, $42, at lauramercier

Cover FX Acne Treat + Conceal Kit, $49, at sephora

