10 Must-Have Fall Fragrances To Make You Feel Sexy, Flirty, Girly Now

Fall isn’t just about what sweaters and cozy knits we have to grab off the hangers at Barney’s. It also consists of our weekly run to the beauty aisle to stock up on the latest product releases. Included on this list are our must-have perfumes. From the latest Gucci fragrance to the brand new Calvin Klein, with this new season we know that we’ll have our choice of sexy, romantic and downright girly scents to choose from. Click through the slide show above to check out our favorite fragrances for fall, hopefully making your decision a bit easier (so you can spend more time just downright shopping!)

1 of 10 Calvin Klein's latest scent for fall, Beauty, is a truly feminine scent. With notes of ambrette seeds and jasmine, the scent fronted by Diane Kruger interprets the lily into a sophisticated fragrance. (Calvin Klein Beauty, 3.4oz, $85, available beginning October 2010 at select department stores) Inspired by a Barbra Streisand song, Gucci's latest scent exudes straight up sexiness. With notes of pink pepper, lilac and amber, this scent speaks to your sensual side. (Gucci Guilty, 2.5oz, $95, at Nordstrom) Prada's latest scent, an Eau de Toilette version of Infusion d'Iris, adds notes of violet, cedar and lily of the valley to the floral fragrance. (Prada Infusion d'Iris, 3.4oz, $85, at Nordstrom) Kenzo launches a limited-edition floral fragrance for fall (we were tipped off by the packaging) with a combination of peonies and amber. (Kenzo 3.4 oz, $72, at Kenzo USA available beginning early October 2010) Chloe's latest scent leaves you smelling light and airy  just the way we like them. Love, Chloe includes hints of orange and wisteria blossom as well as iris and rice powder for a light, feminine air. (Love, Chloe, available exclusively on Saks.com in late September) Gwen Stefani launches five more Harajuku Lovers fragrances named Wicked Style  now decked out in Japanese-style outfits and topped off with felt hair, the girls all have some take on a floral scent. (Harajuku Lovers Wicked Style, available November 1st 2010) If you want to upgrade your DK Cashmere Mist standby, purchase Liquid Nude, which has been reinterpreted with soft musks and woods for an even more sensuous scent. (Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Liquid Nude, 1.7 oz, $75, at Bloomingdales) Le Labo collaborated with AnOther Mag to create Another 13, which is sure to be a hit with Le Labo's niche following. We're a little weary of its "animal quality" notes, but with only 500 bottles made of the scent, we imagine it will sell out quickly. (Le Labo Another 13, $185, at Collette) Considering Kate Spade hasn't been in the fragrance market since 2002, Twirl's gold sparkles are rightfully celebratory. The sweet scent includes notes of blackberry, watermelon and orange currant. (Kate Spade Twirl, 3.40z, $80, at Neiman Marcus) A darker version of Sensuous (hence the name Noir), Sensuous Noir has a bit of a spice to it and is great for a brisk evening out. With hints of jasmine, black pepper and spiced lily, the fragrance adds a sexier punch to the previous Sensuous scent. (Estee Lauder Sensuous Noir, 1.7 oz, $60, at Nordstrom)


















