10 Beauty Buys For $10 And Under

Kerry Pieri
by
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder is so one of those fallacies not even the moms who say it believe. Beauty does not have to bankrupt you is a less popular but far more true sentiment.

What is more satisfying than picking up something that’s just going to make you look prettier without having to forgo your 3 PM Fage? With our ten beauty products for $10 and under you can buy your lip tint and your yogurt and eat it too! Or something like that. Just click through the slide show for some of the best beauty buys that won’t set you back.

A super luxurious, moisturizing soap. Want to know a secret? Bar soaps last longer. L'Occitane shea butter soap, $10, at Beauty.com

So many options, one little palette... Stila Pretty in Paris set, $10, at Drugstore.com

Dry shampoo is like a gift from the beauty gods, and there's no need to overspend on them. Klorane dry shampoo with oat milk, $7.50 for 1.06 oz, at Sephora.com

Traveling with tons of liquids has become quite the thorn in our sides. These alleviate some of the pressure. Bare Escentuals On The Spot eye makeup remover, $4.49, at Amazon.com

Get all the glow of a self-tanner without the commitment. Bonne Bell Gel Bronze, $7.70, at Amazon.com

No one likes perfectly straight hair anymore. Have some fun with texturizer. Umberto Texturizing Cream, $9.99, at Target.com

Organic and gives you that I've-just-been-kissed pout. Yes To Carrots C Me Blush Lip Tint in Ready Re, $4.49, at Target.com

And this lends that I've-just-been-kissed flush. Models Own Cheek Tint, $10, at Urban Outfitters

These soothing pads may even be cheaper than the real thing... Prreti Soothing Cucumber Strips, $2.80, at Forever 21

We're suckers for cute packaging...and a smoky eye. Topshop Kohl in Coal, $8, at Topshop.com

