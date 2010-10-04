10 Anti-Frizz Secret Weapons

If you’ve been anywhere near the East Coast lately, hopefully you’ve had an umbrella in hand. Amidst the cooler weather and change of leaves that comes with fall, we’ve also been drowning in buckets of rain. And since those buckets don’t exactly do the most pleasant things for our hair (especially those of us with curls!) we’ve decided it’s about time for the sky to dry up. Just in case this doesn’t happen, flip through the slide show above for our curly hair secret weapons. Desperate times call for desperate measures (especially when humidity is involved).
Giving your hair extra body (if you're one of those ladies that lacks volume in her curls), this leave-in product uses avocado oil to soften your hair for more touchable locks. (Rene Furterer ACANTHE Perfect Curls Curl Enhancing Leave-In Fluid, $26, beauty.com)
This mousse gives you just the right amount of hold without leaving your hair with that crunchy weighed-down feeling. Effortless chic curls, here we come. (Shu Uemura Kaze Wave, $33, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com)
For those curls that tend to fall throughout the day, add in Alterna's shape activator for a bit of a boost. The product smooths the hair cuticle and fights frizz for healthier looking curls. (Alterna Curls Shape Activator, $21, ulta.com)
Completing your look with this lightweight spray helps to not only fight frizz but also adds a layer to protect your hair from dirt too. Sounds kind of gross, but can be really helpful in extending those days between showers... (Living Proof Wave Shaping, Curl Defining No Frizz Styling Spray for Fine to Medium Hair, $14, sephora.com)
This protein-packed formula keeps curls soft and smooth but doesn't weigh them down. (Hair Rules Curly Whip, $9.50, beauty.com)
Apply to wet hair to give your curls a little something extra this product actually has SPF worked in to protect your strands. (Kevin Murphy Motion Lotion, 14.45, kevinmurphystore.com)
Giving your hair a finishing frizz-fighting touch, this anti-humidity spray can protect both your curls, and your blowout. (Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray, $38, oribe.com)
This heat activated gel is perfect when using a diffuser and helps to prevent hair from expanding and becoming that out-of-control poof that so often occurs in rainy weather. (Ouidad Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel, $9, sephora.com)
T3's diffuser uses ions to dry hair for soft curls no more leaving the house with wet hair! (T3 Featherweight Luxe Hair Dryer with Softouch Finger Diffuser, $250, ulta.com)
A great defining cream without stickiness of clumping, mop gives curls the separation they need. (mop Defining Cream, $15, ulta.com)