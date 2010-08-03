10 Anti-Aging Eye Creams To Buy Now

As we grow up and get adult jobs, we tend to cling to our youth more and more. All those years of hearing “Wear sunscreen!” over our shoulders as we skidded off to class has finally sunk in. To keep our skin looking fresh and young, we’ve started loading up on anti-aging creams and gels in a last ditch effort to erase last night’s partying.
To save you time and energy, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite eye creams that we’ve dabbed on over the years to revive our sagging faces. Click through the slideshow above and see which one works for you!
This cream, packed with ginseng, is applied in the morning to zap puffiness and brighten eyes. Hangover cure? Origins GinZing, $29.50, origins.com
Ahava's blend of Dead Sea minerals boosts the under eye area replenishing moisture and nutrients. Ahava Mineral Eye Cream, $42, drugstore.com
Great for those of us with sensitive skin, this shiitake mushroom enhanced product slows aging.
Aveeno Positively Ageless Lifting & Firming Eye Cream, $19.99, cvs.com
This moisture-rich cream instantly soothes your under eyes and has an icy cooling feel. Clinique All About Eyes Rich, $28.50, clinique.com
A combination of royal jelly (the food of the queen bee) and bee pollen are blended to cure all of your under eye ailments. Burt's Bees Radiance Eye Creme, $15, amazon.com
Fresh's cream moisturizes the sensitive under eye area without being too heavy and oily. Fresh Creme Ancienne Eye Cream, $95, fresh.com
Repechage uses marine proteins (seaweed!) to firm up skin around the eyes. Repechage Opti-Firm Eye Contour, $59, repechage.com
This paraben-free product combines fruits and yes, carrots to banish dark circles and wrinkles. Yes To Carrots Eye Can C Clearly Now, $14.99, drugstore.com
A firming cream that lifts and lightens your under eye area it's effects last all day long. Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Eye Creme, $75, sephora.com
Lumene's repair cream fixes the damage underneath the surface of the skin before you ever even have to see it. Lumene Excellent Future Deep Repairing Cream, $24.99, ulta.com