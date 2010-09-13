Fashion Week Beauty Must-Haves: Makeup Artist Daniel Martin’s Top 10

Whats the next best thing to having your own personal glam squad? The tips and tools from the pros that keep the beautiful people looking impossibly fresh and, well, beautiful.

Whether youre bopping from show to show during New York Fashion Week or running errands around town, expert makeup artist Daniel Martin believes that every woman should have an E-Kit on hand. His must-haves for the everyday gal? Tatcha Blot papers, M.A.C Smolder Eye Line, Lancome Hypnose Mascara, Koh Gen Do BE04 lipstick (the perfect nude for any skin tone) and a Chanel Eclat Lumiere Highlighting Face Pen.

