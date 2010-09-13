Fashion Week Beauty Must-Haves: Makeup Artist Daniel Martin’s Top 10

Whats the next best thing to having your own personal glam squad? The tips and tools from the pros that keep the beautiful people looking impossibly fresh and, well, beautiful.
Whether youre bopping from show to show during New York Fashion Week or running errands around town, expert makeup artist Daniel Martin believes that every woman should have an E-Kit on hand. His must-haves for the everyday gal? Tatcha Blot papers, M.A.C Smolder Eye Line, Lancome Hypnose Mascara, Koh Gen Do BE04 lipstick (the perfect nude for any skin tone) and a Chanel Eclat Lumiere Highlighting Face Pen.
While nude makeup and pale skin may be making a comeback (great news for this redhead!), there are certain thigh-grazing pieces from the Spring 2011 collections that are best rocked with a healthy glow from a sunless tanner. Daniels pick? Too Faced Tanning Bed in a Tube, $25, at Toofaced.com
Kinerase Brightening Anti-Aging System. This two-part system includes a Brightening Face Serum and a Concentrated Spot Treatment that work together to create an all-around radiant glow. Kinerase Brightening Anti-Aging System, $126, at Drugstore.com
Vichy Thermal Spa Water. Just because you cant afford a trip to the French town doesnt mean that you have to skip out on Vichys curative thermal waters. This soothing spray acts not only as an anti-irritant but also as a way to set makeup. Vichy Thermal Spa Water, $11.50, Vichyusa.com
Forget the morning latte: Martins preferred caffeine-packed treat is First Aid Beauty (FAB)s Detox Eyeroller. The unique roller ball delivery system will give your face the wake-up that it needs, eliminating any under-eye puffiness, dark circles, and possibly some regrettable late night decisions almost instantly. No extra shot needed. First Aid Beauty (FAB)'s Detox Eyeroller, $24, at Sephora.com
Shines worst enemy and makeup artist Martins best friend? Black Opal Invisible Oil Blocking Loose Powder that goes on colorless over your preferred foundation (or by itself!). Black Opal Invisible Oil Blocking Loose Powder, $8.95, at Blackopalbeauty.com
La Roche Posays Effaclar M Daily Mattifying Moisturizer to stay hydrated yet shine-free. La Roche Posays Effaclar M Daily Mattifying Moisturizer, $27, at Laroche-posay.us
Dermablend Smooth Indulgence Concealer goes on effortlessly and disguises any redness, dark circles or otherwise unwanted blemishes for up to 12 hours a Fashion Week necessity and my new personal obsession! Dermablend Smooth Indulgence Concealer, $20, at Macys.com
CellCeuticals CerActive: A veritable cocktail of moisture and hydration for your face. CellCeuticals CerActive, $47.50, at Cellceuticalskincare.com
Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water: These oil-free sheets are perfect for toning skin and gently removing makeup off of skin or otherwise! Spillage situation backstage? Martin uses these sheets on clothing to blot out potential stains. Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water, $35, at Barneys.com