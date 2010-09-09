Beauty Tools At Every Price Point

Were the first to admit our slightly unhealthy obsession with all things beauty related. Like so many, we’re guilty of dropping an unreasonable amount of money on the latest hair appliance a fact we’re not terribly proud of. But who hasn’t fell victim to the enticing allure of a hair straightener or two, only to find yourself left with a piece of junk a few months later?
Don’t fret because we’re here to make sure you never fall into that dreaded trap again. Click through the slides above for a look at the best appliances for every budget high, medium, and low.
High: Considering theyve been around since the 19th century, it only makes sense that the Mason Pearson brush is one of the most coveted beauty tools on the market. The combination of boar bristles and patented cushioned technology allows the brush to conform to the contours of the scalp, unlike any other hairbrush. For $170 price tag, its no wonder it is so often referred to as life changing." Mason Pearson Boar Bristle Hairbrush, $170, at Stylebell
Medium: If dropping hundreds of dollars on a hairbrush isn't your style, the Frederic Fekkai travel brush is a comparable yet significantly less expensive alternative. The natural boar bristles promise to leave your hair just as shiny and healthy as the its pricier Mason Pearson counterpart. Frederic Fekkai Travel Brush, $55, at Sephora
Low: Justifying spending $55 for a hairbrush may still be a bit of a stretch for a lot of people. For those of you who would rather save your money on a perfect pair of shoes, try the wallet friendly Sonia Kashuk version. You won't get the natural boar bristles that the designer brushes have, but the synthetic bristles will still get the job done. Kashuk Tools Bristle Hair Brush, $14.99, at Target
High: If you're in search of the Rolls Royce of hairdryers, look no further than this T3 blow dryer. The patented tourmaline technology seals in moisture and guarantees a frizz-free finish. And any blow dryer that reduces drying time by 70 percent is definitely at the top of our must-have lists. T3 Featherweight Luxe, $250, at Sephora
Medium: Like the T3 version, this less expensive Chi blow dryer has the same ionic technology that will also give your hair that sought after silky finish. This more affordable version emits low electro-magnetic fields, making it the smarter and more environmentally consious choice. Farouk CHI Pro Hair Dryer, $98.95, at Misikko
Low: The infrared heat and ceramic technology makes this blow dryer comparable to the T3 dryer, but at a sixth of the cost. Our favorite part of the BaByliss version is the 6 speed and heat settings, which allow you to customize to the texture and length of your hair. BaByliss Pro Ceramix Xtreme, $38.95, at Folica
High: Forget your old curling irons! The newest trend in hair tools is the clipless iron, which promise you the ever so popular Kardashian-like waves. The cone shaped barrel of the Enzo Milano version allows you to create a wide range of looks, from tighter curls to loose natural looking waves. Enzo Milano Conico Grande 25/18 Curling Iron, $240, at Amazon
Medium: For a third of the price, this Jose Eber version will give you similar results to the pricier Enzo Milano ion. The ceramic barrel and ionic technology will leave hair frizz and damage-free. Jose Eber Pro Series Clipless Curling Iron, $79.99, at Folica
Low: There is nothing quite like finding that perfect salon quality tool at your local drugstore. This Conair clipless iron offers the same tourmaline ceramic technology as the more expensive versions, but at a fraction of the price. Conair Infiniti You Curl No Clamp Curling Iron, $39.99, at Walgreens
High: As on-trend as curls may be at the moment, we're still suckers for stick straight locks. What better way to achieve the look than with this top of the line Rusk iron? The CTC (ceramic and titanium) technology smoothes the hair cuticles, leaving it feeling silky and shiny. Rusk Professional Digital Ionic Str8 Flat Iron, $260, at Folica
Medium: The best part of this straightener is the auto sense control feature. It regulates the heater based on hair texture, which is perfect for avoiding that oh so dreaded heat-damaged hair. FHI Technique G2 Flat Iron, $99.95, at Ulta
Low: The $32 Helen of Troy iron boasts the same CTC technology as the $260 Rusk version. By drying hair from the inside out, this straightener guarantees that you can kiss your days of damaged hair goodbye. Hot Tools Soft Infrared Heat Ceramic Flat Iron, $31.99, at Stylebell