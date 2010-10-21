Fashion Retailers Step Up Their Beauty Game

It’s time to give some mad props to some of the stores that rule the fashion industry, because they’re really stepping up their beauty game. Urban Outfitters, Forever 21 and Topshop have all made vast improvements in their beauty stock in the last few months, and us product groupies have taken note. To celebrate, we’ve gathered our favorite products from the retailers above. Luckily, these stores are on every street corner in the city, or just a (sometimes too easy) click away.
Topshop's duos help to shade our lids with complementary colors - my fave of course being a deep purple and gray combo.
(Eyeshadow Duo in Smolder, $12, topshop.com)
This trendy product is a two-in-one: use it as eyeliner or for a more dramatic smoky eye. (Loose Kohl Dust, $14, topshop.com)
Urban has an incredible variety of beauty brands and Jemma Kidd's moisture tint is one of the best light coverage options out there. (JK by Jemma Kidd Pro Finish Moisture Tint, $28, urbanoutfitters.com)
Since everyone can use a fun gloss, this shimmery (and cheap!) gloss is quite the register catch. (Love & Beauty Shine Lip Gloss, $2.80, forever21.com)
Urban's collection of polishes is not one to scoff at, with some of our personal faves from the POP beauty line. This ballet pink is perfect for fall's romanticism. (Pop Beauty Nail Glam Polish, $10, urbanoutfitters.com)
Get a hint of shimmer with this body powder from Forever. (Love & Beauty All Over Shimmer Powder, $4.80, forever21.com)