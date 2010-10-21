Fashion Retailers Step Up Their Beauty Game

It’s time to give some mad props to some of the stores that rule the fashion industry, because they’re really stepping up their beauty game. Urban Outfitters, Forever 21 and Topshop have all made vast improvements in their beauty stock in the last few months, and us product groupies have taken note. To celebrate, we’ve gathered our favorite products from the retailers above. Luckily, these stores are on every street corner in the city, or just a (sometimes too easy) click away.