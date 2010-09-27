StyleCaster
Beauty Products: The Best From The Boot

The vast majority of my family lives in Italy, so clearly Im a bit biased when it comes to evaluating pretty much anything that emerges from the so-called boot. But even if my name wasnt full of vowels, I would have still fallen for Davines. The Italian-born natural haircare brand has a lot of products that are kind of impossible to resist their Well Being De Stressed Yogurt and Muesli shampoo is one of the most delicious concoctions I have ever discovered.

Now, their recently launched Authentic collection (see davines.com for salon locations) has four new products vying for my affection. The ultimate multi-taskers, each one is designed to be used on both the hair and the body. And considering that the formulas are entirely free of parabens, sulfates, silicones and mineral oils, and packed instead with a plethora of naturally-derived ingredients, you will feel comfortable doing just that. My Authentic favorites are the Cleansing Nectar ($27), an antioxidant-rich, sweetly-scented shampoo for face and body, and the Replenishing Butter ($38) which can be used as a deep conditioner or super-hydrating moisturizer. And since we are talking about Italy, click through the slide show to check out ten more beauty products from there that we happen to love.

1 of 12

Davines Authentic Replenishing Butter, $38, at Barneys

Davines Authentic Cleansing Nectar, $27, at Barneys

The vastly superior, Italian version of Chap-stick. Labello Classic Care Lipstick, $2.50, at DocSimon

The old-school cologne has been synonymous with elegance since its launch in the 1930s. Acqua di Parma Colonia, $83, at Sephora

This silky foundation is a favorite of many a backstage makeup artist. Lasting Silk UV Foundation, $59, at Giorgio Armani

This mineral-rich mud has wonderful detoxifying benefits for face and body. Borghese Fango Active Mud, $61, at drugstore.com

These shea butter-based soaps have gorgeous packaging, substantial sizes and appealing aromas red poppy and citron verbena. Claus Porto Favorito and Banho soaps Bath Soaps, $16, at drugstore.com

A perfect shade of bombshell red, Dolce & Gabbana cream lipstick in Devil, $30, at Saks Fifth Avenue

Prettiest toothpaste ever. Marvis toothpaste, $9, at drugstore.com

Nouba Millebaci: The intensely pigmented lip gloss, stain hybrid lasts, as the name suggests, through a thousand kisses. Nouba Millebaci lip gloss, $19, at Pro Beauty Warehouse

The rose petal-infused water can be used as a purifying astringent, in a bath and to handwash delicates. Santa Maria Novella Rose Water, $28, at Aedes

The brands original, eponymous unisex scent is a modern classic. Eau D'Italie Fragrances, $140, at Lafco New York

