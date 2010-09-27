Beauty Products: The Best From The Boot

The vast majority of my family lives in Italy, so clearly Im a bit biased when it comes to evaluating pretty much anything that emerges from the so-called boot. But even if my name wasnt full of vowels, I would have still fallen for Davines. The Italian-born natural haircare brand has a lot of products that are kind of impossible to resist their Well Being De Stressed Yogurt and Muesli shampoo is one of the most delicious concoctions I have ever discovered.
Now, their recently launched Authentic collection (see davines.com for salon locations) has four new products vying for my affection. The ultimate multi-taskers, each one is designed to be used on both the hair and the body. And considering that the formulas are entirely free of parabens, sulfates, silicones and mineral oils, and packed instead with a plethora of naturally-derived ingredients, you will feel comfortable doing just that. My Authentic favorites are the Cleansing Nectar ($27), an antioxidant-rich, sweetly-scented shampoo for face and body, and the Replenishing Butter ($38) which can be used as a deep conditioner or super-hydrating moisturizer. And since we are talking about Italy, click through the slide show to check out ten more beauty products from there that we happen to love.
Davines Authentic Replenishing Butter, $38, at Barneys
Davines Authentic Cleansing Nectar, $27, at Barneys
The vastly superior, Italian version of Chap-stick. Labello Classic Care Lipstick, $2.50, at DocSimon
The old-school cologne has been synonymous with elegance since its launch in the 1930s. Acqua di Parma Colonia, $83, at Sephora
This silky foundation is a favorite of many a backstage makeup artist. Lasting Silk UV Foundation, $59, at Giorgio Armani
This mineral-rich mud has wonderful detoxifying benefits for face and body. Borghese Fango Active Mud, $61, at drugstore.com
These shea butter-based soaps have gorgeous packaging, substantial sizes and appealing aromas red poppy and citron verbena. Claus Porto Favorito and Banho soaps Bath Soaps, $16, at drugstore.com
Prettiest toothpaste ever. Marvis toothpaste, $9, at drugstore.com
Nouba Millebaci: The intensely pigmented lip gloss, stain hybrid lasts, as the name suggests, through a thousand kisses. Nouba Millebaci lip gloss, $19, at Pro Beauty Warehouse
The rose petal-infused water can be used as a purifying astringent, in a bath and to handwash delicates. Santa Maria Novella Rose Water, $28, at Aedes
The brands original, eponymous unisex scent is a modern classic. Eau D'Italie Fragrances, $140, at Lafco New York