Beauty Holiday Gift Guide: Pretty Now And Later

The holidays bring many things good food, Christmas Starbucks cups, kitschy music, and of course, holiday collections. These limited edition kits and products are generally small enough to fit in your stocking, or large enough to last you for months and months. Generally full of glitter and bold colors, you tend to get more bang for your buck.
We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites that you’ll be able to use long after your New Year’s midnight kiss.
The most coveted product in this list NARS hand-poured bento box, inspired by Kabuki theatre. NARS Bento Box, $125, narscosmetics.com
The Jeff Koons and Kiehls collab continues for another season, raising funds for children around the world with their latest product. Kiehls Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Body Butter, $35, kiehls.com
The perfect holiday shade, a deep purple, this bold color is so on-trend right now you can continue wearing it right on through spring. Clarins Barocco Rouge Prodige Lipstick, $24, nordstrom.com
These adorable Aqua Eye minis are perfect for travel and adding that extra touch of sparkle. Make Up For Ever Rock For Ever Aqua Eyes, $36, sephora.com
Since red was all the rage on the runways this year, you now have the option of blending your red lip polishes with greys for a more subtle shadow look. Topshop Face Palette in Black Orchid, $30, topshop.com
Destress from the holiday buzz with this at-home spa kit, which uses oxygen to re-energize your skin. Bliss At-Home Oxygen Blast Set, $84, sephora.com
Who doesn't want the ability to paint their nails the color of the rainbow?? Sephora by OPI Eighteen Piece Mini Nail Color Set, $48, sephora.com
Metallics are the way to go this season, and this UD palette gives you plenty of different shimmers to play with. Urban Decay Black Palette, $36, sephora.com
For that sexy smoky eye that you need year-round, with a step-by-step guide so you can't go wrong. Smashbox The Smoky Eye Kit, $32, smashbox.com
This eye brush kit includes every brush for that aforementioned smoky eye and the kit fits snugly into your bag. Sonia Kashuk Essential Eye Kit with Case, $9.99, target.com