Shopping Guide: The Perfect Headscarf

Headscarves have been through a lot. From glamorous ‘50s actresses like Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren to bohemian festival-goers with scarves low on their foreheads, the storied accessory is now accessible in most chain-stores, and only slightly less glamorous for it. Along with its increased accessibility, the headscarf’s also grown more versatile: solid and print options in a range of fabrics make it work anywhere from the beach to more fashion-friendly offices (the boardroom is the last frontier).
With this variety comes with an important decision: You can stay true to its greasy roots and not shower for days to give your hair enough grit to hold a silk scarf in (the Woodstock way), or you can be kinder to those around you and go for a slightly elasticized incarnation. The technology of the 21st century, changing lives everyday. To help ease your decision making, we’ve rounded up 10 headscarves we’re currently coveting above. Whichever you choose, you’re sure to stand out.
More Hair Accessories on Beauty High:
Must-Have Hair Accessories For the Avid Music Fan
WATCH: How to Tie a Headscarf 3 Ways
Instagram Insta-glam: Hair Accessories
Your complete guide to finding the perfect headscarf!
It's true: just like Nicole Kidman, Missoni prints don't age. This headscarf looks as great today as it did when the classic print first debuted.
Missoni, $76, Shopbop
Photo:
Image via Shopbop/Image via Shopbop
Bohemian without going overboard, this patterned headscarf is perfect for prolonging actually having to deal with your hair.
Eugenia Kim, $38, Nordstrom
Photo:
Image via Nordstrom/Image via Nordstrom
This headscarf is more "city chic" than "festival cool," and we couldn't be more okay with that.
BabooshkaBoutique, $20, Etsy
Photo:
Image via Etsy/Image via Etsy
Break out your suede fringe vest and go long, because we're throwing it all the way back. This headscarf's take is all about the accessories of the late '60s-early '70s heyday.
Zig Zag Headscarf, $3, Charlotte Russe
Photo:
Image via Charlotte Russe/Image via Charlotte Russe
Casual, cute enough for brunch and the epitome of weekend-friendly.
Tasha, $24, Nordstrom
Photo:
Image via Nordstrom/Image via Nordstrom
Club Monaco's peach-softened graphic headscarf maintains all of the trend's mod appeal, but makes it so much easier.
Club Monaco, $59.50, Shopbop
Photo:
Image via Shopbop/Image via Shopbop
The animal print trend takes on new life with Jennifer Behr's giraffe print silk headscarf.
Jennifer Behr, $160, Opening Ceremony
Photo:
Image via Opening Ceremony/Image via Opening Ceremony
They put a bird on it, so naturally we need this.
Headscarf, $3.80, Forever 21
Photo:
Image via Forever 21/Image via Forever 21
We're no strangers to headache-inducing headband, so this knit headscarf looks like possibly the best thing in the world.
Missoni, $105, Scoop
Photo:
Image via Scoop/Image via Scoop
Riffing on Alexander McQueen's classic skull print, this Asos headscarf voids any risk of cutesy-ness.
Headscarf, $10.18, Asos
Photo:
Image via Asos/Image via Asos