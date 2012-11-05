Shopping Guide: 25 Lip Balms to Keep Your Lips Moisturized Through Winter

We can’t deny it anymore – winter is coming and it’s time to pull out our warmest jackets. With that comes the dry, cracked lips that we all hate and end up applying lip balm 20 times a day for it to just disappear. So, we’re bringing you a shopping guide of 25 lip balms worth your money so your lips can survive the coldest months.
From affordable drugstore balms to department store luxuries, you’ll want to keep these around your house and in your purse whenever you need a boost of hydration. Use these under your lipstick to avoid flaking and keep your color wearing longer. Then let us know in the comments below what your favorite go-to lip balm is!
Find out which lip balms you need to stock up on now!
The eos balm not only comes in a fun shape but also in delicious flavors and is 95% organic. (Eos Smooth Sphere Lip Balm, $3.29, ulta.com)
Thank you Maybelline, for creating such a great lip balm that we will buy every flavor in and keep around the house. (Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm SPF 20, $3.99, drugstore.com)
This tinted lip balm will give you soft lips and protect them from the sun. (Softlips Tinted Lip Balm SPF 15, $3.99, ulta.com)
This will soothe even the driest lips, leaving them smooth and moisturized. (Kiehls' Lip Balm #1, $7, saksfifthavenue.com)
Your favorite hand cream also comes in a lip balm. It's long lasting and will give you extra soft lips. (Nivea Lip Care A Kiss of Moisture, $2.39, drugstore.com)
This hydrating balm is thick and will give your lips a boost of shine. (Clinique Superbalm Lip Treatment, $13.50, sephora.com)
You can't go wrong with a shiny lip butter in pretty tints. (Korres Lip Butter, $12, sephora.com)
An award winner, this lip balm contains the original Creme de la Mer formula for the softest lips. (La Mer The Lip Balm, $50, saksfifthavenue.com)
Burt's Bees is a go-to lip balm for many of us. This replenishing lip balm has a tint of color and moisturizing pomegranate oil. (Burt's Bees Replenishing Lip Balm with Pomegranate Oil, $2.99, ulta.com)
Help heal and condition lips with this long-lasting lip treatment. (Aquaphor Lip Repair Immediate Relief, $4.29, drugstore.com)
Antioxidants protect the lips while oils and waxes moisturize and plump. (Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15, $22.50, sephora.com)
Restore healthy lips with this quenching lip treatment. (Clarins HydraQuench Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm, $24, neimanmarcus.com)
With wheat germ and olive oil, it's moisturizing without being greasy. (Bobbi Brown Lip Balm, $19, neimanmarcus.com)
This is your favorite multi-purpose lip balm in a minty rose. (Rosebud Perfume Co. Minted Rose Lip Balm, $7, sephora.com)
Shea butter, jojoba, and grapeseed oils are used in this lip balm for extra hydration. (Bliss Fabulips Softening Lip Balm, $16, neimanmarcus.com)
Not only does it have shea butter and aloe leaf extract, but it also has collagen microspheres to lock in moisture. (Clark's Botanicals Ultra Rich Lip Balm, $19, clarksbotanicals.com)
It soothes and protects without feeling greasy or waxy. (Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Lip Moisturizer SPF 15, $3.49, drugstore.com)
This hydrating gel formula has a delicious mojito flavor. (Malin + Goetz Mojito Lip Balm, $17.59, asos.com)
In an easy-to-apply lipstick applicator, it contains shea butter, beeswax, grapeseed oil, and Vitamin E. (Sephora Collection Super Nourishing Lip Balm, $5, sephora.com)
In a delicious raspberry sherbert flavor, it's made with organic ingredients to hydrate your lips. (Crazy Rumors A La Mode Natural Lip Balm Raspberry Sherbert, $2.62, drugstore.com)
The Gloss Balm comes in 16 shades so you can have a gorgeous lip tint and moisturized lips all day. (CoverGirl Natureluxe Gloss Balm, $5.99, drugstore.com)
This may be intended for men, but that doesn't mean it won't work wonders for you. This is an intense formula with shea butter and avocado oil. (Jack Black Diamond Formula Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25, $7.50, neimanmarcus.com)
This lip balm combines moisturizer, SPF, and color tint for the perfect product. (Laura Mercier HydraTint Lip Balm SPF 15, $20, neimanmarcus.com)
This lip balm will moisturize while plumping lips. (Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster SPF 15 Lip Balm, $28, neimanmarcus.com)
For those sunny and cold days, this will give the SPF you need plus zinc oxide to protect your lips. (Lavanila The Healthy Lip Screen SPF 30, $16, sephora.com)