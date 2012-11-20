Shopping Guide: 20 Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Hydrated Through Winter

It’s that time of year when our skin is looking a little dry and ashy, with extra dry areas scaling. While it’s easy to just ignore thirsty skin by covering it up, we need to hydrate it so when it’s time to shed the layers, our skin is healthy and glowing. Your light daily moisturizer may not cut it anymore—especially on problem areas—so a rich body cream may be the answer.

Hot water will dry out your skin even more so keep your shower warm and short to prevent drying out. Moisturize all over with a daily lotion or cream as soon as you step at to lock in moisture and keep your skin hydrated all day. Keep a travel size bottle of lotion in your purse when you need extra moisture throughout the day, especially on your hands. Check out the slideshow for our pick on the best body lotions, creams, and butters that will soften and protect your skin so you won’t even need to apply multiple times a day.