Shopping Guide: 20 Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Hydrated Through Winter

It’s that time of year when our skin is looking a little dry and ashy, with extra dry areas scaling. While it’s easy to just ignore thirsty skin by covering it up, we need to hydrate it so when it’s time to shed the layers, our skin is healthy and glowing. Your light daily moisturizer may not cut it anymore—especially on problem areas—so a rich body cream may be the answer.
Hot water will dry out your skin even more so keep your shower warm and short to prevent drying out. Moisturize all over with a daily lotion or cream as soon as you step at to lock in moisture and keep your skin hydrated all day. Keep a travel size bottle of lotion in your purse when you need extra moisture throughout the day, especially on your hands. Check out the slideshow for our pick on the best body lotions, creams, and butters that will soften and protect your skin so you won’t even need to apply multiple times a day.
Find out what body lotions to stock up on this winter!
Apply this body butter all over and it will smooth even dry hands, elbows, and feet. (Clinique Deep Comfort Body Butter, $28, sephora.com)
This is a non-greasy lightweight formula for when you just need some added hydration. (Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, $11.49, drugstore.com)
This thick body butter will correct any dry skin problems with shea butter and aloe vera. (Soap & Glory The Righteous Body Butter, $18, sephora.com)
Another great daily lotion, it absorbs quickly and the oatmeal formula protects skin from scaling. (Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $8.79, drugstore.com)
Enriched with shea butter and apricot oil, this lotion will seep into your skin and provide deep hydration. (L'Occitane Shea Butter Body Lotion, $30, sephora.com)
Made with hemp seed oil, this moisturizer provides essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants to hydrate and protect your skin. (Hempz Original Herbal Moisturizer, $23, ulta.com)
If you want a great smelling lotion, try this one which will last on your skin all day. (Philosophy Unconditional Love Firming Body Emulsion, $34, sephora.com)
This body cream has a light scent and goes on silky smooth. (Sephora Collection Super Supreme Body Butter, $25, sephora.com)
Your skin will be rejuvenated and hydrated with this moisturizer. (Clarins Moisture-Rich Body Lotion, $40, macys.com)
This daily moisturizer will leave your skin feeling silky smooth. (Olay Quench Plus Firming Body Lotion, $7.99, drugstore.com)
The gentle formula absorbs quickly and lasts all day. (Ahava Mineral Body Lotion, $24, ulta.com)
This is a fragrance free moisturizer that also gently exfoliates to get rid of dry skin. (Eucerin Intensive Repair Very Dry Skin Lotion, $11.49, drugstore.com)
This is a hypoallergenic and fragrance free lotion great for everyday use. (DML Moisturizing Lotion, $15.80, drugstore.com)
This lotion absorbs quickly and protects the skin barrier. (CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion, $11.03, drugstore.com)
A rich body cream, it's enhanced with green tea extracts to nourish the skin. (Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Honey Drops Body Cream, $19.50, ulta.com)
Just like its name, this cream will repair your skin and provide intense therapy to dry areas. (First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, $28, sephora.com)
This light mousse absorbs quickly to soften skin and gives a slight scent of pink sugar. (Pink Sugar Body Mousse, $30, ulta.com)
Apply this immediately after a shower or bath to lock in moisture. It includes shea butter and vitamin E. (Nivea Body Smooth Sensation Daily Lotion, $5.99, drugstore.com)
This rich body cream will make you feel like you just came back from a day at the spa, plus it comes in several different fragrances to choose from. (Tocca Crema de Sogno, $45, tocca.com)
This body cream will melt into your skin and will make your skin feel incredible all day. (Origins Smoothing Souffle Whipped Body Cream, $29.50, macys.com)