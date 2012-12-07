10 Body Oils to Soothe Dry Winter Skin

You may already be noticing the changes in your skin as winter approaches – dry spots, tightness, and itchiness. While moisturizing daily with lotions and creams may help, sometimes you need something more. Body oils are not only great for massages but also for moisturizing, soothing, tightening, and even reducing stretch marks. Oils have essential fatty acids to nourish your skin and give it a protective barrier.

Your skin will feel silky smooth when you massage in a body oil right after a shower. Some oils also work great for hair to give it shine. We compiled some of our favorites so you can get the softest skin, even during the coldest months. Wear it alone or under your daily moisturizer. Choose one with a fragrance you love or opt for a fragrance free product if you plan to wear other fragrances. Click through the slideshow to see which body oils are best for you!