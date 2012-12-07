10 Body Oils to Soothe Dry Winter Skin

You may already be noticing the changes in your skin as winter approaches – dry spots, tightness, and itchiness. While moisturizing daily with lotions and creams may help, sometimes you need something more. Body oils are not only great for massages but also for moisturizing, soothing, tightening, and even reducing stretch marks. Oils have essential fatty acids to nourish your skin and give it a protective barrier.
Your skin will feel silky smooth when you massage in a body oil right after a shower. Some oils also work great for hair to give it shine. We compiled some of our favorites so you can get the softest skin, even during the coldest months. Wear it alone or under your daily moisturizer. Choose one with a fragrance you love or opt for a fragrance free product if you plan to wear other fragrances. Click through the slideshow to see which body oils are best for you!
Click through to see which body oils you need to keep your skin moisturized this winter!
Moroccanoil is known for their argan oil hair products, but now they've launched a line of oil-infused body products that are just as good. This body oil treats and soothes even the driest skin using argan oil, organic chamomile water, organic sunflower seed oil, vitamin E, and glycerin. (Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Treatment, $27, moroccanoil.com)
The silky texture absorbs quickly and the plant extracts promote skin firmness and reduces the look of stretch marks. (Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil, $54, sephora.com)
This all-natural oil uses lemon, vitamin E, and sweet almond oil to soothe and moisturize. If you're a fan of Burt's Bees lip balm, then you'll probably love this body oil. (Burt's Bees Bath & Body Oil, $7.79, drugstore.com)
Plant oils and vitamin E are used in this dry oil that is great for body, face, and hair. It'll leave your skin soft and moisturized and your hair shiny and smooth. (Nuse Huile Prodigieuse, $30, spacenk.com)
If you have dry, sensitive skin then you should try this body oil. It uses vegetable oil and vitamins A and E to treat dryness and it's comforting for sensitive skin. (Avene Body Oil, $20, drugstore.com)
This is a classic and great formula that is also fragrance free. It goes on easy and vanishes quickly to leave your skin ultra moisturized. (Neutrogena Body Oil, $10.49, drugstore.com)
Peppermint, palmarosa, and immortelle work together to give you multiple benefits. This oil moisturizes and protects your skin while restoring elasticity. (L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil, $38, sephora.com)
A blend of essential oils penetrate deep into your skin to leave it healthy, soft, and glowing. It's great for your face, body, and hands. (John Masters Organics Pomegranate Facial Nourishing Oil, $30, johnmasters.com)
This oil is perfect if you're looking for a multi-purpose product. It works for your body, hair, nails, and is also great for massages with it's slight rose fragrance. (Caudalie Divine Oil, $48, sephora.com)
Mist this body oil all over your body to get luxuriously smooth skin. It uses olive and sunflower oil and vitamin B5 to moisturize. (Philosophy Pure Grace Satin-Finish Body Oil Spray, $25, ulta.com)