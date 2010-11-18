Beauty Gift Guide: Last Minute Stocking Stuffers

Stockings are the iconic decoration of the holidays no matter what denomination you are, a red, blue, yellow or purple stocking just puts you in the mood for the holiday season. Filling these oversized socks with goodies for your loved ones can be tricky at times though you need to find just the right gift (often a set) that somehow fits into a hole barely larger than a human foot.
In case you’re at a loss for what to shove into the stockings of your loved ones (or lets be real here for all of those last minute gifts that you know you’ll be in need of), we’ve gathered a list of our favorite holiday sets this year.
This adorable trinket includes a mirror and candy cane tweezers for all of your plucking needs. (Tweezerman Brow Beauty Bubble, $20, tweezerman.com)
This limited edition trio of high-wattage sparkle includes Razzle Dazzle, Some Enchanted Evening, and Lady Sings the Blues. (Deborah Lippmann All That Jazz Nail Color, $40, barneys.com)
Clinique's adorable set has mix and match glosses to connect with differing "Be Happy" scents for that girl on the go. (Clinique Click and Be Happy, $28, clinique.com)
For your friend who likes to (or needs to) spa, let her indulge with H20+'s variety pack of shower gels. (H20+ Bath Basics Shower Gel Favorites, $12.50, h20plus.com)
This classic set includes 4 varieties of lip balm #1 just in time for the death of winter. (Kiehl's Lip Balm Set, $29, kiehls.com)
For your friends who have been battling uneven skin tone and age spots, this kit is the cure they've been waiting for. (Kate's Complexion Correction Kit, $195, katesomerville.com)
This limited edition set includes Korres' plum colored lip butter and lip gloss, as well as a shimmering sunflower and evening primrose eyeshadow. (Korres Sugar Plum Color Collection, $29.50, korresusa.com)
Since most of us apply lip gloss for the boys anyhow, NARS simply called it like it is with their latest limited edition set of 4 glosses. (NARS Follow The Boys Lip Gloss Set, $40, sephora.com)
Philosophy's bubble bath & shower gel is the perfect mix of sugar & spice housed in an adorable package for all of the gingerbread "girls" in your life. (The Gingerbread Girl Shower Gel, $16, ulta.com)
A trio of Tocca's ultra-moisturizing hand creams, in decadent scents that include fragrances like grapefruit, graden rose, and blood orange. (Hand Cream Trio Tocca, $18, spacenk.com)