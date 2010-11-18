Beauty Gift Guide: Last Minute Stocking Stuffers

Stockings are the iconic decoration of the holidays no matter what denomination you are, a red, blue, yellow or purple stocking just puts you in the mood for the holiday season. Filling these oversized socks with goodies for your loved ones can be tricky at times though you need to find just the right gift (often a set) that somehow fits into a hole barely larger than a human foot.

In case you’re at a loss for what to shove into the stockings of your loved ones (or lets be real here for all of those last minute gifts that you know you’ll be in need of), we’ve gathered a list of our favorite holiday sets this year.