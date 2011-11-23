Shop This Cyber Monday for a Cause

We rarely need an excuse to buy more beauty products, but when it comes to donating to a charity we feel a smidgen less guilty about over spending. Good news for us is this Monday, beauty bloggers and brands have teamed up in an online auction which will raise funds for Doctors Without Borders.

Beautybloggers.org will be holding their second annual online charity auction where participants have donated a ton of beauty goodies that we wouldn’t mind getting our hands on.

This year’s products include acomplete set of Peau Vierge skincare from Le Metier de Beaute, a mascara wardrobe from Lancome, a set of “matched luggage” makeup travel bags from Stephanie Johnson, Armani’s mother-of-pearl holiday eyeshadow palette, and some other cult favorites.

The auction will be live Monday, November 28th through Monday, December 12th. When the auction closeswinning bidders pay by making their donations directly to Doctors Without Borders, through the site’s secure giving page.

While bidding doesn’t start until Monday, you can check out most of the products online now and “bookmark” your favorites.