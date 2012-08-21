StyleCaster
Shop the Trend: 20 Wine Stained Lipsticks for Fall

Rachel Adler
by
The one trend that has clearly taken everyone by storm for fall is the wine stained lip. Spotted not only on a slew of runways (namely Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Rochas to mention a few) but also on the red carpets on some memorable celebs such as Kate Bosworth and Camilla Belle. The key to this look is to keep the rest of your skin flawless and neutral making your bold lip look the statement piece.

Before reaching for your wallet though, decide which color range you’d like to go for, and which texture best suits your needs. If you’re more of a stain girl, stick with a stain that will make you comfortable, and obviously the same with a lipstick or gloss. Wine shades come in every form, so just find a product that you feel the most comfortable in, since it is a bold hue to take on. Secondly, moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! The biggest key to wearing a strong lip color is to have a healthy set of lips.

Click through the gallery above to figure out which shade you want to add to your lipstick arsenal for fall. Plus, check out this “just-kissed” lipstick look if you’re a little too scared to go the whole way on this bold lip color look.

Click through the slideshow to see 20 of our wine lipstick picks!

(Bite Beauty Luminous Creme Lipstick in Mulberry, $24, sephora.com)

(Covergirl Lip Perfection in Euphoria, $6.99, drugstore.com)

(Dior Rouge Lipstick in Hypnotic, $32, nordstrom.com)

(Ellis Faas Creamy Lips in Deep Plum Wine, $34, sephora.com)

(Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin in Rich Mahogany, $30, sephora.com)

(Rouge G de Guerlain in Burgundy Wine, $48, sephora.com)

(Hourglass Femme Rouge Velvet Creme Lipstick in Nocturnal, $30, sephora.com)

(Ilia Lipstick in Femme Fatale, $24, illiabeauty.com)

(Laura Mercier Plum Wine Lip Colour, $24, sephora.com)

(LORAC Couture Shine Liquid Lipstick in Burgundy Wine, $22, sephora.com)

(MAC Cosmetics in Dark Side, $15, maccosmetics.com)

(Make Up For Ever Aqua Rouge in Dark Raspberry, $24, sephora.com)

(Revlon Lipstick in Dark Cherry, $7.99, drugstore.com)

(Lancome Rouge in Love Lipstick in Fiery Attitude, $25, sephora.com)

(Shiseido Perfect Rouge in Gilded Wine, $25, sephora.com)

(Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Chestnut, $19, ulta.com)

(Too Faced La Creme in Bordeaux, $21, sephora.com)

(YSL Rouge Pur Couture Mat Lipstick in Matte Brown Red, $32, sephora.com)

(Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color in Dazzling Plum, $7.49, ulta.com)

(Illamasqua Lipstick in Eggplant, $22, illamasqua.com)

