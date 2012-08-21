Shop the Trend: 20 Wine Stained Lipsticks for Fall

The one trend that has clearly taken everyone by storm for fall is the wine stained lip. Spotted not only on a slew of runways (namely Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Rochas to mention a few) but also on the red carpets on some memorable celebs such as Kate Bosworth and Camilla Belle. The key to this look is to keep the rest of your skin flawless and neutral making your bold lip look the statement piece.

Before reaching for your wallet though, decide which color range you’d like to go for, and which texture best suits your needs. If you’re more of a stain girl, stick with a stain that will make you comfortable, and obviously the same with a lipstick or gloss. Wine shades come in every form, so just find a product that you feel the most comfortable in, since it is a bold hue to take on. Secondly, moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! The biggest key to wearing a strong lip color is to have a healthy set of lips.

