Shop the Trend: 20 Hair Products to Get the Slicked-Back Look

One of the biggest trends for the fall season has been showing up on red carpets and runways alike, and we can’t get enough of smooth, sleek hair. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Zosia Mamet have been sporting the look while designers like Alice and Olivia have been making the beauty world stand up and take notice of the new trend. Whether the look is with a deep side part, middle part, a bun or a ponytail, one thing is for sure: sleek is here to stay.

To get the look at home, you’ll need a serum, hairspray or gel, depending on what your hair works best with. For naturally frizzy hair, serum usually works best. For thick hair, try a bit of gel, and for thin hair, hairspray will do the trick. We rounded up 20 products to help you get the trend. Flip through the slideshow of sleek hair must-haves above!