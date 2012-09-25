Shop the Trend: 20 Hair Products to Get the Slicked-Back Look

One of the biggest trends for the fall season has been showing up on red carpets and runways alike, and we can’t get enough of smooth, sleek hair. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Zosia Mamet have been sporting the look while designers like Alice and Olivia have been making the beauty world stand up and take notice of the new trend. Whether the look is with a deep side part, middle part, a bun or a ponytail, one thing is for sure: sleek is here to stay.
To get the look at home, you’ll need a serum, hairspray or gel, depending on what your hair works best with. For naturally frizzy hair, serum usually works best. For thick hair, try a bit of gel, and for thin hair, hairspray will do the trick. We rounded up 20 products to help you get the trend. Flip through the slideshow of sleek hair must-haves above!
Click through to see what products you need to get the slicked-back look!
Bumble and Bumble's Invisible Hair Oil recently came out and we've been using it just about every day since.
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil, $38, sephora.com
A tried and true classic, the frizz-ease serum is ideal for a smooth finish.
John Frieda Frizz-Ease Serum, $8.99, drugstore.com
Have you tried Ojon yet? If not, you need to hop on this fabulous hair bandwagon.
Ojon Revitalizing Mist with Ojon Oil, $24, sephora.com
For an affordable look, try this serum from Dove.
Dove Hair Therapy Nourishing Serum, $6.79, drugstore.com
If your hair works better with spray, get the sleek look with this Living Proof hairspray.
Living Proof Hold Firm Hairspray, $24, sephora.com
Keratin is a natural protein found in your hair that can be depleted over time, but this spray puts keratin back into your strands for a gorgeous look.
Keratin Perfect Performance Daily Keratin Replenishing Spray, $34, sephora.com
Moroccan Oil is a staff favorite at Beauty High, and whether you're trying for a smooth and sleek straight look or to enhance natural curls, this product gets the job done.
Moroccan Oil, $37.99, amazon.com
For those of you who prefer mist to serum, Bamboo's Dry Oil Mist is for you.
Bamboo Dry Oil Mist, $24, sephora.com
Have hair that works best with gel? Try this super affordable option from L'Oreal.
L'Oreal Paris Clean Gel, Strong Hold, $3.97, amazon.com
Phyto's Finishing Serum is the ideal product to get the look right every time.
Phyto's Phytolisse Finishing Serum, $30, sephora.com
Split ends? This serum will give you the sleek look and repair your broken strands.
Davines Melu Serum, $22.40, drugstore.com
For normal to thick hair, this gel from Pantene will keep your hair in place all night long.
Pantene Pro-V Smooth Definition Maximum Hold Gel, $11.91/3-pack, amazon.com
This serum from Biosilk will protect your hair from heat styling while smoothing frizz and flyaways.
Biosilk Silk Therapy, $21.35, amazon.com
Want some added shine? Try this gel from Aussie.
Aussie Shine Enhancing Gel, $13.15/3-pack, amazon.com
All day hold for under four bucks? We'll take it!
Garnier Fructis Style Flexible Control Hairspray, $3.43, amazon.com
Need to flat iron your hair? Try using this Flatliner Flat Iron Hair Serum prior to get the look right.
Osis Flatliner Flat Iron Hair Serum, $21, drugstore.com
This hairspray from CHI is ideal for blow drying and finishing, making it a great choice for this trend.
CHI Enviro Flex Hold Hairspray, $13.12, amazon.com
This formula is humidity resistant and brushes through styling, keeping sleek ponytails looking picture-perfect all day.
Salon Grafix Professional Shaping Spray, $4.79, drugstore.com
For colored hair, this product will protect your color and give your style a lasting shine.
It's A 10 Miracle Leave In Product, $13.65, amazon.com
Rusk w8less spray gets the job done without making your hair feel like it's full of hairspray.
Rusk w8less Extra Strong Spray, $9.95, amazon.com