Shop the Trend: Brow Pencils

The bold brow trend has been growing over the last few seasons, but the fall 2012 runways proved that full and bushy brows were here to stay. The Chanel models proudly wore gemstones on their brows while the makeup artists at the Tibi show chose to brush the brow hairs up and away. To make sure you’re on trend this season, invest in a great brow pencil to fill in any sparse areas and define the shape of your brow.

Keep in mind that there are a ton of different products out there for brows (and we’ll be discussing many of them on the site in the weeks to come) but if you want to be able to quickly touch up your brows on the go having a brow pencil is a great makeup kit essential. Remember to always fill in your hairs with soft, upward flicks of the wrist and that less is more — you can always go back and add in if you need to!

Click through the slideshow above to start your (brow) pencil shopping!

Click through to see all of the brow pencil options you could be adding to your shopping list.

Photo: Graphic by Rolando Robinson/Graphic by Rolando Robinson

(Almay Brow Defining Pencil, $6.99, ulta.com)

(Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $20, Anastasia.net)

(Benefit Instant Brow Pencil, $20, benefitcosmetics.com)

(Bobbi Brown Brow Pencil, $20, bobbibrowncosmetics.com)

(Clinique Superfine Liner for Brows, $15, clinique.com)

(DiorShow Brow Styler Ulta Fine Precision Brow Pencil, $29, sephora.com)

(Givenchy Eyebrow Show Powdery Pencil, $23, sephora.com)

(Lancome Le Crayon Poudre, $25.50, lancome-usa.com)

(Laura Mercier Eyebrow Pencil, $20, sephora.com)

(LORAC Creamy Brow Pencil, $20, loraccosmetics.com)

(Make Up For Ever Eyebrow Pencil, $19, sephora.com)

(Maybelline Define-A-Brow, $6.99, ulta.com)

(Napoleon Perdis Eyebrow Pencil, $20, ulta.com)

(Physicians Formula Brow Definer Automatic Brow Pencil, $5.99, ulta.com)

(Rimmel London Professional Eyebrow Pencil, $3.19, ulta.com)

(Sephora Collection Retractable Brow Pencil, Waterproof, $12, sephora.com)

(Smashbox Brow Tech To Go, $26, ulta.com)

(Tarte EmphasEYES For Brows High Definition Eyebrow Pencil, $19.50, sephora.com)

(Too Faced Brownie Eyebrow Pencil, $20, sephora.com)

(Yves Saint Laurent Eyebrow Pencil, $28, sephora.com)

